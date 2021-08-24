Black Hills Corp. Highlights Progress Toward a Cleaner Energy Future in Newly Released Sustainability Report

RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the release of its 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report, showcasing the company’s environmental, social and governance performance and its progress on major projects and climate goals. The report also highlights how in 2020 – during a historic and challenging year – the Black Hills Corp. team worked together to quickly adapt to the uncertainty of the pandemic, to safely serve its communities and reliably supply essential energy to customers.



“Whether delivering energy to homes and businesses, helping customers in times of need, providing resources to our employees or partnering with communities, we recognize we are much more than a utility, we are an engaged corporate citizen,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. "We consider it a privilege to provide electricity and natural gas to nearly 1.3 million businesses and families across our eight-state service territory and we are committed to doing so in a way that supports our values and responsibility to our customers, communities and planet.