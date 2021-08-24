Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings
SAN JOSE, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) (the “Fund”), a publicly traded venture capital fund that invests in technology and cleantech
companies, disclosed today that its top five holdings as of July 31, 2021, were IntraOp Medical, Wrightspeed, Pivotal Systems, Revasum, and Hera Systems.
|1.
|
IntraOp Medical Corp. is the manufacturer of the Mobetron, a medical device that is used to deliver intra-operative radiation to cancer patients. As of July 31, 2021, the
Fund’s investment in IntraOp consisted of 26,856,187 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and represented approximately 28.3% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|2.
|
Wrightspeed, Inc. is a supplier of electric drivetrains for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. As of July 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Wrightspeed consisted of 60,802,795
shares of preferred and common stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares, and represented approximately 24.4% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|3.
|
Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of July 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment
in Pivotal consisted of 23,089,506 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 22.6% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|4.
|
Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of July 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment
in Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 12.8% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*
|5.
|
Hera Systems, Inc. is developing micro satellites with imaging and communication capabilities for launch into low Earth orbit. As of July 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in
Hera consisted of 13,331,527 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares and represented approximately 5.1% of the Fund’s estimated total
investments.*
The Fund also announced that as of July 31, 2021, the estimated total investments* of the Fund were approximately $107.1 million, or $15.54 per share, including cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.27 per share. As of that date, the Fund’s top five holdings constituted 93.3% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.* Complete financial statements and a detailed schedule of investments as of September 30, 2021, will be available in the Fund’s quarterly report filing on Form 10-Q in November 2021.
