checkAd

Plains All American Announces Governance Enhancement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 22:16  |  22   |   |   

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (collectively, “Plains”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved amendments to the underlying governance arrangements for Plains that eliminate all previously negotiated “director designation” rights and require that all Directors be subject to public election. The amendments, which have also been approved by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Kayne Anderson”), became effective on August 19, 2021 and eliminate Kayne Anderson’s legacy contractual right to designate an individual to serve on the Plains Board without being subject to public election.

The Plains Board has simultaneously approved the appointment of Kevin McCarthy, Kayne Anderson’s previously designated director to Plains’ Board, to serve as a Director until PAGP’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held in May of 2022, and the nomination of Mr. McCarthy to stand for election at such Annual Meeting. As a result of this change, together with the amendment of Plains’ governance documents in February of this year to require public election for all Directors who are current or former members of management, all of Plains’ Board Members are now subject to public election. In addition, going forward, Mr. McCarthy will serve as a Director on the same basis as all other non-management Directors in terms of the rights, duties, and obligations of Directors.

“Today’s announcement reflects an additional positive enhancement to Plains’ governance structure,” stated Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains. “We appreciate Kayne Anderson’s long-term support and shared commitment to driving the enhancement of our governance practices and long-term alignment with all of our investors. This step builds on numerous enhancements we have made to our governance structure and practices over the course of the five-year period following our 2016 simplification transaction. We also look forward to continuing to have Kevin’s insight and guidance on our board.”

About Plains

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plainsallamerican.com.

Contact:
Brett Magill
Director, Investor Relations
(866) 809-1291

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plains All American Announces Governance Enhancement HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (collectively, “Plains”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved amendments to the underlying governance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Seacoast Announces the Acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp.
Medolife Rx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results, Schedules Conference ...
Voxtur Strengthens Its Cloud-Based Valuation Management Platform With Acquisition of Xome ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...