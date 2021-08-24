Plains All American Announces Governance Enhancement

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (collectively, “Plains”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved amendments to the underlying governance arrangements for Plains that eliminate all previously negotiated “director designation” rights and require that all Directors be subject to public election. The amendments, which have also been approved by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (“Kayne Anderson”), became effective on August 19, 2021 and eliminate Kayne Anderson’s legacy contractual right to designate an individual to serve on the Plains Board without being subject to public election.



The Plains Board has simultaneously approved the appointment of Kevin McCarthy, Kayne Anderson’s previously designated director to Plains’ Board, to serve as a Director until PAGP’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held in May of 2022, and the nomination of Mr. McCarthy to stand for election at such Annual Meeting. As a result of this change, together with the amendment of Plains’ governance documents in February of this year to require public election for all Directors who are current or former members of management, all of Plains’ Board Members are now subject to public election. In addition, going forward, Mr. McCarthy will serve as a Director on the same basis as all other non-management Directors in terms of the rights, duties, and obligations of Directors.