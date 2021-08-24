ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), August 24 , 2021 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, leader in red blood-cell based cancer therapeutics, announced today it will host a key opinion leader webinar on its lead product candidate eryaspase, L-asparaginase encapsulated in donor-derived red blood cells, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time. T he webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs and also the Principal Investigators of the TRYbeCA-1 and rESPECT studies, respectively ; Dr. Manuel Hidalgo Medina, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine/ NewYork -Presbyterian Hospital, and Dr. Marcus Noel, M.D., Georgetown University.

Dr. Hidalgo will discuss ERYTECH’s lead product candidate eryaspase, L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, in the ongoing Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 trial which has completed enrollment of 512 second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients at approximately 90 clinical sites in Europe and the United States. The TRYbeCA-1 trial is expected to read out final results in Q4 2021. Additionally, Dr. Hidalgo will discuss the medical need and treatment options in second-line pancreatic cancer and speak on his hopes and expectations for the data read out in Q4 2021.

Dr. Noel will then discuss the view of evaluating eryaspase beyond the second-line setting. Currently, Dr. Noel is conducting in the United States an investigator sponsored Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (rESPECT) with eryaspase in combination with standard chemotherapy as part of first-line treatment for locally advanced and metastatic pancreatic cancer. Dr. Noel will share his current experience of treating patients with eryaspase in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line setting.

Manuel Hidalgo, M.D., Ph.D., is currently the Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Hidalgo received his M.D. from the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain in 1992, and Ph.D. from University Autonoma of Madrid in 1997. He trained in medicine and medical oncology at Hospital "12 de Octubre" in Madrid and at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. He also completed a fellowship program in anticancer drug development at the Institute of Drug Development in San Antonio. Prior to this position, he served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Division of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. In 2001, Dr. Hidalgo relocated to Johns Hopkins University to serve as Director of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Program at the Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he also held the title of Associate Professor of Oncology. Dr. Hidalgo became Director of the Clinical Research Program at the Spanish National Cancer Center in 2009 and Vice Director of Translational Research in 2011. In 2015, he became the Chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology and Director of the Rosenberg Clinical Cancer Center at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Dr. Hidalgo also served as the Theodore W. and Evelyn G. Berenson Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. His main focus of research has been new drug development in pancreatic cancer. His group popularized the use of Avatar mouse models for cancer research and recently contributed to the development and Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval of nab-paclitaxel for pancreatic cancer treatment. Dr. Hidalgo’s current research focuses on strategies for personalized medicine and immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer. Dr. Hidalgo also serves on the Board of Directors for Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS).