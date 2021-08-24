checkAd

ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 22:30  |  23   |   |   

ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer

Webinar on Wednesday, September 1st @ 10am ET/4pm CET

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), August 24, 2021 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, leader in red blood-cell based cancer therapeutics, announced today it will host a key opinion leader webinar on its lead product candidate eryaspase, L-asparaginase encapsulated in donor-derived red blood cells, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time. The webinar will feature a presentation by KOLs and also the Principal Investigators of the TRYbeCA-1 and rESPECT studies, respectively; Dr. Manuel Hidalgo Medina, M.D., Ph.D., Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, and Dr. Marcus Noel, M.D., Georgetown University.

Dr. Hidalgo will discuss ERYTECH’s lead product candidate eryaspase, L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, in the ongoing Phase 3 TRYbeCA-1 trial which has completed enrollment of 512 second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients at approximately 90 clinical sites in Europe and the United States. The TRYbeCA-1 trial is expected to read out final results in Q4 2021. Additionally, Dr. Hidalgo will discuss the medical need and treatment options in second-line pancreatic cancer and speak on his hopes and expectations for the data read out in Q4 2021.

Dr. Noel will then discuss the view of evaluating eryaspase beyond the second-line setting. Currently, Dr. Noel is conducting in the United States an investigator sponsored Phase 1 dose-escalation trial (rESPECT) with eryaspase in combination with standard chemotherapy as part of first-line treatment for locally advanced and metastatic pancreatic cancer. Dr. Noel will share his current experience of treating patients with eryaspase in combination with chemotherapy in the first-line setting.

To register for the event, please click here.

Manuel Hidalgo, M.D., Ph.D., is currently the Chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. Dr. Hidalgo received his M.D. from the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain in 1992, and Ph.D. from University Autonoma of Madrid in 1997. He trained in medicine and medical oncology at Hospital "12 de Octubre" in Madrid and at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. He also completed a fellowship program in anticancer drug development at the Institute of Drug Development in San Antonio. Prior to this position, he served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Division of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. In 2001, Dr. Hidalgo relocated to Johns Hopkins University to serve as Director of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Program at the Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, where he also held the title of Associate Professor of Oncology. Dr. Hidalgo became Director of the Clinical Research Program at the Spanish National Cancer Center in 2009 and Vice Director of Translational Research in 2011. In 2015, he became the Chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology and Director of the Rosenberg Clinical Cancer Center at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Dr. Hidalgo also served as the Theodore W. and Evelyn G. Berenson Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. His main focus of research has been new drug development in pancreatic cancer. His group popularized the use of Avatar mouse models for cancer research and recently contributed to the development and Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approval of nab-paclitaxel for pancreatic cancer treatment. Dr. Hidalgo’s current research focuses on strategies for personalized medicine and immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer. Dr. Hidalgo also serves on the Board of Directors for Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer Webinar on Wednesday, September 1st @ 10am ET/4pm CET Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), August 24, 2021 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Seacoast Announces the Acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. and Business Bank of Florida, Corp.
Medolife Rx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results, Schedules Conference ...
Voxtur Strengthens Its Cloud-Based Valuation Management Platform With Acquisition of Xome ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...