MetLife Investment Management Originates $6.4 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 22:45  |  53   |   |   

MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), today announced it originated $6.4 billion in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2021 across 107 transactions. This included $1.2 billion of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total private placement debt and private structured credit assets under management stood at $102.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.1

Nancy Mueller Handal, head of Private Fixed Income & Alternatives at MetLife Investment Management, noted: “Market activity through the first half of the year was strong as issuers bolstered their financial position and institutional investors sought out a greater range of investment opportunities.”

MIM’s private placement origination for the first half of 2021 included $4.0 billion, $1.5 billion, and $848 million in corporate, infrastructure and structured credit transactions, respectively, and added 52 new credits to the portfolio.

Corporate origination remained well-diversified by industry sector, led by more than $650 million of investment into the global sports market where MIM’s Private Capital group has been a leading participant for more than 15 years. Sports-related investment was primarily associated with U.S. and European professional sports leagues and franchises. Corporate origination also included $495 million into credit tenant lease (CTL) transactions supported and secured by real estate assets and the lease streams of high-quality tenants operating across a diverse set of industry sectors. MIM originated approximately $360 million of green bond investments, which were issued across three U.S. and four European-based credits. Financing for U.K. and European-based issuers provided a significant contribution in the first half of 2021, representing nearly 40% of total corporate origination.

Infrastructure origination included more than $470 million of investment in federal, municipal, and university-related energy efficiency projects. Investment in social housing and renewable energy projects, cumulatively totaling over $140 million, further supported MIM’s responsible investing and sustainability objectives in sourcing private assets.

Private structured credit continued to see attractive direct investment opportunities with more than three-quarters of origination connected to working directly with issuers. Origination included, among other sectors, investments in C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) and low-income housing, reinforcing MIM’s commitment to responsible investing.

