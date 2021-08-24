checkAd

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. Releases 2021 Semiannual Financial Statements

Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (the “Company”) today released its Semiannual Financial Statements which includes the Investment Manager’s Report to Shareholders. The report is now available on PSH’s website, https://www.pershingsquareholdings.com/company-reports/financial-state ....

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

This is a disclosure according to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014/EU).

The document will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

