NexgenRx Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of two new leaders to its management team: John Gray, Vice-President, Strategic Growth Opportunities, and Mark Payne, Vice-President, IT.

John Gray joins the Company from Green Shield Canada, where he managed strategic planning across the organization, leading a national team responsible for large-client acquisition, new partnerships, and revenue growth. At NexgenRx, John will be responsible for facilitating strategic innovation partnerships in a rapidly evolving benefits landscape.

Mark joins the Company from Express Scripts Canada, where he designed and implemented large-scale benefits services and adjudication systems for industry leaders, including Manulife Financial, Desjardins Security Financial, and Industrial Alliance. Mark's expertise in managing large technology teams will add considerable weight to NexgenRx's technology-driven approach to benefits management. Mark will be responsible for day-to-day technology operations, including growing the team to meet the rapidly evolving needs of NexgenRx's clients.

"The addition of John Gray and Mark Payne to our team deepens our leadership bench strength and highlights our priorities in technology operations and innovation as key differentiators of our client service model. As the only fully independent full-service TPA with proprietary claims adjudication and full front-end administration capabilities, we are cementing our leadership position and committing to building new partnerships with organizations and innovators who understand that sophisticated benefits technology is the key to client success and competitive costs" said Ron Loucks, Founder, President and CEO, NexgenRx."

NexgenRx core technology, including the web-portal theclaimsXchange.com and neXmobile®, enables greater client flexibility and control over benefits plans through real-time claims adjudication, high-speed claims processing, proactive benefits management, and simplified eligibility and enrollment administration.

"The high functionality of NexgenRx's core technology is a key driver of the Company's success" said John Gray, Vice-President Strategic Growth Opportunities, NexgenRx. "Now more than ever, clients are seeking greater control over their benefits administration coupled with a seamless member experience. Rapid virtualization is transforming the benefits space, and I look forward to building on the Company's strong technology foundations through new partnerships and developments to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our growing clients" added Gray.