Granite REIT Announces C$330.7 Million in Acquisitions and a New Build-to-Suit Lease at Its Houston Development

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (“Granite” or the “REIT”) (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that it has acquired one development property in Canada and has agreed to acquire five income-producing properties in the United States together comprising approximately 4.2 million square feet at a combined purchase price of approximately C$330.7 million. In addition, Granite announced that it has entered into a 690,000 square foot build-to-suit lease with a leading e-commerce retailer, to be constructed as the second phase of its Houston development.

Brantford, Ontario Development Land (Photo: Business Wire)

Kevan Gorrie, Granite’s President and Chief Executive Officer commented that, “These transactions reflect our ongoing commitment to developing and acquiring institutional-quality assets in key distribution and e-commerce markets in Canada, the U.S. and Europe. The acquisition of the development site provides us with the opportunity to leverage our platform and expertise to develop state-of-the-art facilities at scale in an active and rapidly-growing distribution node. Upon stabilization, the Brantford development is expected to generate significant NAV growth for our unitholders. We are also pleased to add scale in our target markets in the U.S. via the acquisitions of the income-producing properties. These modern assets are consistent with the quality of our existing portfolio and possess strong potential for NOI and NAV growth. Finally, we are excited to announce our first major Build-to-Suit project in Houston, which will complement the initial phase of our development already in progress. This build-to-suit project, involving a national e-commerce tenant, will generate a yield consistent with our pro forma development yield for the overall project.”

Canadian Acquisition

Brantford, Ontario Development Land

On August 16, 2021, Granite acquired a 92.2 acre parcel of land in Brantford, Ontario for the development of a multi-phased business park comprising a total of approximately 1.7 million square feet of modern distribution and logistics space for $62.2 million. The greenfield site is serviced and capable of accommodating state-of-the-art buildings ranging from 100,000 square feet to 500,000 square feet with the first phase of construction anticipated to commence in the third quarter of 2022. The project is anticipated to generate a stabilized development yield of approximately 5.5%. The site is centrally located 0.5 kilometers from Highway 403, in one of Brantford's rapidly evolving distribution nodes, providing access to nearly 8.8 million people within a 90-minute drive. The property is one of the development properties referred to in Granite’s June 2, 2021 press release as being the subject of exclusive negotiations.