checkAd

Capital Southwest Corporation Prices Public Offering of $100 million 3.375% Notes due 2026

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 23:06  |   |   |   

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) (“Capital Southwest”, “we”, “us” and “our”) is pleased to announce that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $100 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.375% notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.375% per year, payable semi-annually, will mature on October 1, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at Capital Southwest’s option at any time prior to July 1, 2026, at par plus a “make-whole” premium, and thereafter at par. The Notes will be issued at a price of 99.418% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes, resulting in a yield-to-maturity of 3.5%. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on August 27, 2021.

Capital Southwest intends to use the net proceeds from this offering and borrow under its senior secured revolving credit facility to redeem all of its outstanding 5.375% notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”). As of August 23, 2021, Capital Southwest had $125.0 million in aggregate principal amount of indebtedness outstanding under the 2024 Notes.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for this offering. Hovde Group, LLC, B. Riley Securities, Inc., ING Financial Markets LLC and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

Michael Sarner, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our execution in raising $100 million in long-term unsecured capital. This transaction allows us to redeem the outstanding 2024 Notes, reducing our cost of debt by 2%. We expect that, on an adjusted basis reflecting the issuance of the 2026 Notes, our quarterly interest expense will be reduced by approximately $0.02 per share, which will be beneficial to shareholders in future quarters. Additionally, this capital raise and redemption pushes out our next debt maturity to 2026, providing significant capital flexibility going forward.”

Investors should carefully consider, among other things, Capital Southwest’s investment objective and strategies and the risks related to Capital Southwest and the offering before investing. The pricing term sheet dated August 24, 2021, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 24, 2021, and the accompanying prospectus dated August 15, 2019, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contain this and other information about Capital Southwest and should be read carefully before investing.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital Southwest Corporation Prices Public Offering of $100 million 3.375% Notes due 2026 DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) (“Capital Southwest”, “we”, “us” and “our”) is pleased to announce that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $100 million in aggregate principal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Nokia makes scholarships pledge to improve representation of underrepresented communities in ...
Vitru Limited Enters into a Definitive Agreement for the Business Combination with Unicesumar
Media Central Announces Option Grants
Trifork Group reports revenue growth of 55% in Q2 and 46% in H1 2021, narrows full year guidance in ...
Perseus Mining Updates Yaouré Life of Mine Plan
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...