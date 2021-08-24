checkAd

Introducing the 2022 All-New Axis T220

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
LOUDON, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis is excited to announce the totally-new Axis T220 that brings the level of technology, style and performance to new heights in the mid-size boat market for 2022.

Carrying the torch for the Axis brand is no small feat because of the high benchmark set by previous models in every category including effortless technology that improves your day on the water, signature Axis style that gets noticed from across the lake, and nothing less than perfect wakes and waves. The all-new T220 traditional bow Axis replaces the T22 and the new name highlights that this new model is bigger and better than its predecessor with enhanced on-water performance and even more Axis intuitiveness. This mid-size, high-performing wake boat delivers on all fronts and brings some fresh innovations for everything you need for an all-out, unforgettable summer with all your friends and family.

“The all-new Axis T220 is a feat of engineering and design that is almost impossible to match,” said Jack Springer, CEO of Malibu Boats, Inc. “There’s a lot of competition in the mid-size boat market but no one offers the high level of performance, innovation, comfort and convenience that the T220 has. And that’s not even mentioning the first-ever Axis touch screen. The T220 truly has no equal on the water today and we’re very proud to bring it to our family of Axis customers.”

One of the most striking features on the all-new T220 is the dash. Debuting on the T220, the dash is available on all Axis models for 2022 and its clean layout with the first-ever Axis touch screen takes center stage. The 7-inch touch screen has all your driving vitals along with everything the captain needs to set up the boat to ride. Whether the day calls for wakeboarding or surfing at any level from beginner to pro, everything can be accomplished simply and easily through the new touch screen. Set Power Wedge III to take the wake or wave from steep to mellow and anywhere in between, fill ballast to the perfect level for each rider’s abilities, set speed control, and deploy Surf Gate to make a perfect wave on either side of the T220 without moving any weight around. The new touch screen is complemented by tactile buttons for quick access to functions and menus you’re going to use all the time, including the digital instrument cluster, settings, backlight, and more.

