Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting
TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.UN), (TSXV: FCA.U) is pleased to report that at the annual
and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of unitholders held earlier today, all trustee nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust, as follows:
|Nominee
|
Votes
“For”
|
% Votes
“For”
|
Votes
“No”
|
% Votes
“No”
|
Votes
“Withhold”
|
% Votes
“Withhold”
|Geoffrey Bledin
|2,855,615
|99.69%
|-
|-
|9,034
|0.31%
|Eli Dadouch
|2,855,615
|99.69%
|-
|-
|9,034
|0.31%
|Pat Di Capo
|2,855,445
|99.68%
|-
|-
|9,204
|0.32%
|Sandy Poklar
|2,855,445
|99.68%
|-
|-
|9,204
|0.32%
|Keith L. Ray
|2,855,445
|99.68%
|-
|-
|9,204
|0.32%
|Valentina Kalyk
|2,855,615
|99.69%
|-
|-
|9,034
|0.31%
|Howard Smuschkowitz
|2,855,615
|99.69%
|-
|-
|9,034
|0.31%
|Jonathan Mair
|2,858,779
|99.80%
|5,870
|0.20%
|Robert Parker
|2,858,779
|99.80%
|5,870
|0.20%
In addition, all other items including the re-appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the unit option plan were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Trust on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
