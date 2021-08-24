Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “ Trust ”), (TSXV: FCA.UN), (TSXV: FCA.U) is pleased to report that at the annual and special meeting (the “ Meeting ”) of unitholders held earlier today, all trustee nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust, as follows:

Nominee Votes

“For” % Votes

“For” Votes

“No” % Votes

“No” Votes

“Withhold” % Votes

“Withhold” Geoffrey Bledin 2,855,615 99.69% - - 9,034 0.31% Eli Dadouch 2,855,615 99.69% - - 9,034 0.31% Pat Di Capo 2,855,445 99.68% - - 9,204 0.32% Sandy Poklar 2,855,445 99.68% - - 9,204 0.32% Keith L. Ray 2,855,445 99.68% - - 9,204 0.32% Valentina Kalyk 2,855,615 99.69% - - 9,034 0.31% Howard Smuschkowitz 2,855,615 99.69% - - 9,034 0.31% Jonathan Mair 2,858,779 99.80% 5,870 0.20% Robert Parker 2,858,779 99.80% 5,870 0.20%

In addition, all other items including the re-appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the unit option plan were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Trust on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .