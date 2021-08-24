Feel Foods Ltd. Appoints New CEO and Launches Rebrand Website

Mr. Greenway brings to FEEL more than two decades of experience in corporate management, finance, and developing growth strategies for various TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange listed companies, including involvement in acquisitions, business valuations and investor relations. Mr. Greenway acted as an Officer and Director of Mountain View Conservation Centre for over seven years, founded in 1986, this BC non-profit wildlife conservation facility was dedicated to saving rare and endangered wildlife species, including the Northern Spotted Owl. Mr. Greenway attended University in Bournemouth England, where he studied accounting and finance and has held numerous directorships, senior management, and business development positions, including his roles as the chief executive officer of Veritas Pharma Inc., Chief Consolidated Gold Mines, SNS Silver Corp., and Sterling Mining Company.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "COMPANY" or "FEEL") ( CSE: “FEEL” ) (OTC: “FLLLF”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Greenway as Chief Executive Officer and a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Feel Foods Ltd. has launched a new corporate website that better reflects its focus on the Plant-based foods sector and its recent acquisition of Be Good Plant based Foods Ltd. The Company intends to develop, distribute, and acquire best-of-breed plant-based products and companies in this meteorically rising sector.

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector. *

FEEL FOODS LTD. WEBSITE: www.feelfoodsco.com

The company also encourages stakeholders and plant-based food lovers to follow us on Instagram at: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco

Feel Foods CEO David Greenway states: “We are on a mission to transform plant-based food, with no compromises on taste or quality while reducing global environmental impact. Together, by shifting our collective approach to food, we can improve the health of our world, the lives of animals, and preserve valuable resources for generations to come.”