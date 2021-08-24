checkAd

Investor Investigation Alert Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) Investors

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of shareholders of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) (“Lightning”) f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK).

Lightning is an electric vehicle designer and manufacturer, providing electrification solutions for commercial fleets, including Class 3 cargo vans, refrigerated vans, passenger vans, and ambulances, Class 6 work trucks, and Class 7 city buses.

After the market closed on August 16, 2021, Lightning announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, including a net loss per share of $0.79 compared to a loss of $0.10 in the second quarter of 2020. Lightning also pulled its full year financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just days after announcing a multi-year agreement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company.

Following this news, Lightning’s stock price fell $1.63 per share, or almost 17%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

If you are an Lightning investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or please visit the following link to fill out our online form www.ktmc.com/lightning-emotors-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=lightning_emotors

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

