checkAd

Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 23:41  |  27   |   |   

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced the results of its COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program.

In July, the Company launched a vaccine incentive program that it developed in partnership with its labor unions, including the United Steelworkers, the United Autoworkers, and the International Association of Machinists. The intent of the Program was to protect the workforce by providing employees with a positive incentive to get vaccinated. Under the Program, the Company committed to pay an employee at least $1,500 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For employees at locations with a vaccination rate of 75%, then the Company committed to pay an additional $1,500 to vaccinated employees from that location, representing a total opportunity of $3,000 per employee.

The Company achieved a total vaccination rate of 75%, or nearly 19,000 employees out of its workforce of approximately 25,000 employees. Also, 27 of the Company’s 43 locations achieved a vaccination rate of at least 75%. When the program was launched in July, the Company-wide vaccination rate was 35%, or only approximately 9,000 employees. In the 45 days the Program was in place, the vaccination rate more than doubled, achieving numbers way ahead the vaccination rates of the local communities where the facilities are located, and also significantly ahead of the national vaccination rates.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President, and CEO said, “I am delighted with the success of our vaccine incentive program. I appreciate the support of our local managers and union partners in making herd immunity a reality at the majority of our locations.” Mr. Goncalves added: “I implore both my steel producing peers and all other companies who have not already done so to implement similar programs, in order to defeat this nasty virus in our country once and for all.”

Other highlights include:

  • Indiana Harbor, the Company’s largest facility and the largest steel operation in the United States, achieved a vaccination rate of 78%, compared to its location’s county rate of 43%.
  • Middletown Works in Middletown, Ohio achieved a vaccination rate of 75%, compared to its location’s county rate of 46%.
  • United Taconite in Eveleth, MN achieved a vaccination rate of 75%, compared to its location’s county rate of 55%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials and direct reduced iron to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. The Company serves a diverse range of markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products and is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cleveland-Cliffs Reports Final Results of the Company-Wide COVID Vaccination Incentive Program Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced the results of its COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program. In July, the Company launched a vaccine incentive program that it developed in partnership with its labor unions, including the United …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
IFF Announces Sale of Microbial Control Business
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
PAYPAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Faraday Future’s Ultimate Intelligent Techluxury FF 91 Validates Production Timeline as it ...
PureTech Health plc – Half-Year Report
Lynk & Co Revolutionizes the Automotive Industry with “always on and connected” Car Using IoT ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Cleveland-Cliffs’ New 3-Year Labor Contract with United Auto Workers Ratified at Dearborn Works
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Cleveland-Cliffs Completes Redemption of All Outstanding Preferred Shares with $1.2 Billion in Cash, Reducing Diluted Share Count by 10%
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten