“PAW PATROL THE MOVIE” Proves Its Pedigree With Fans

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 23:56   

Paramount+ announced today that PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE, which premiered on the service the same day it hit theaters on August 20, ranked as one of the service’s most-watched originals.

“The strong engagement of PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE on the service this premiere weekend is testament to the strength of the franchise’s loyal fanbase and the film’s creative storytelling,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “We’re thrilled that our premium kids’ content like PAW PATROL and our other hit kids’ originals from Nickelodeon like KAMP KORAL: SPONGEBOB’S UNDER YEARS and RUGRATS continue to build a bedrock audience of kids and families.”

On top of its record-breaking streaming debut, PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE had a strong theatrical opening, earning $13.2 million in domestic box office on its opening weekend. The film was enthusiastically received by audiences, garnering an A- CinemaScore and 97% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score. This domestic debut came on the heels of an excellent international opening, and the movie has now opened #1 or #2 in 10 markets, including #1 in France, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Hungary and Portugal, and #2 domestically (U.S. and Canada), as well as in the U.K., the Netherlands, and Austria. The cumulative worldwide box office is now $38.4 million, with more international territories set to open over the coming weeks.

“PAW PATROL is one of Nickelodeon’s most popular and powerful franchises, and the movie’s performance this weekend proves that kids and families want every path possible to engage with it, across streaming, theaters and through consumer products,” said Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer for Paramount+, Kids and Family. “This is among the best examples of taking something as big as PAW PATROL and making it even bigger, and we want to thank everyone at Nick, Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount+ and Paramount Pictures—and most of all, the audience—for this weekend’s resounding success.”

