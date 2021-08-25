checkAd

Huize to Acquire Leading Regional Insurance Agency Shengs Life & General to Accelerate its Online-to-Offline Integration and Open Platform Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 00:00  |  22   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”, together with its subsidiaries, its consolidated variable interest entity and the subsidiaries of the consolidated variable interest entity the “Group”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that the Group has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding to acquire a controlling equity interest in Hubei Shengs Life & General Insurance Agency Co., Ltd. (“Shengs Life & General”), one of the leading regional insurance agency groups dedicated to distributing life and health insurance products.

Pursuant to the binding memorandum of understanding by and among the Group, Shengs Life & General and current shareholders of Shengs Life & General, the Group will acquire a controlling equity interest in Shengs Life & General. The Group will enter into definitive agreements with Shengs Life & General and its shareholders in connection with the transaction. The Group expects the transaction to complete by the end of 2021, subject to customary conditions precedent. Following the completion of the transaction, Shengs Life & General will be accounted for as a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

Founded in 2011, Shengs Life & General holds the license issued by the CBIRC that is required for conducting an insurance agency business, and is focused on distributing life and health insurance products. Managed by a dedicated founding team with in-depth business insights in the insurance intermediary industry, Shengs Life & General has emerged as one of the leading independent insurance agency groups in Hubei Province. To further expand the distribution network, Shengs Life & General has set up its regional centers in Guangdong Province and Sichuan Province and is currently operating over 20 sales outlets to engage with and serve insurance clients.

Mr. Cunjun Ma, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Huize, commented, “The acquisition of Shengs Life & General marks a key milestone in Huize’s online-to-offline integration and open platform strategy. Shengs Life & General has a customer-first corporate culture and has accumulated deep customer insights in the mass affluent life and health insurance market. Leveraging its robust sales team of professional industry veterans, extensive coverage, and experience in serving clients, Shengs Life & General greatly complements our last-mile offline presence, allowing us to provide products and services both online and offline, which will further improve the market presence of our customized products and enhance the brand awareness of Huize. Huize intends to utilize its digital capabilities to empower Shengs Life & General, accelerating the establishment of our open insurance product and service platform covering sales management, product offerings and back-end support, with the aim to significantly enhance the efficiency of traditional insurance operations. We look forward to the business expansion and realizing revenue growth synergies from this mutually beneficial integration.”

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

Investor Relations
Harriet Hu
Investor Relations Director
+852 3180 9207
investor@huize.com

Media Relations
mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen

In China
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86 138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenir.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huize to Acquire Leading Regional Insurance Agency Shengs Life & General to Accelerate its Online-to-Offline Integration and Open Platform Strategy SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”, together with its subsidiaries, its consolidated variable interest entity and the subsidiaries of the consolidated variable interest entity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Nokia makes scholarships pledge to improve representation of underrepresented communities in ...
Media Central Announces Option Grants
Trifork Group reports revenue growth of 55% in Q2 and 46% in H1 2021, narrows full year guidance in ...
Perseus Mining Updates Yaouré Life of Mine Plan
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...