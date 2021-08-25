BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Effective immediately, BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Dr. Diakov is a 28-year mining industry veteran with a history of exploration …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Effective immediately, BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Dr. Diakov is a 28-year mining industry veteran with a history of exploration …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Effective immediately, BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Dr. Diakov is a 28-year mining industry veteran with a history of exploration success and building shareholder value. "On behalf of the BCM Resources Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Sergei has a proven record of significant value creation: leading a BHP team to the original discovery of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold deposit in Mongolia and most recently, leading the AngloGold Ashanti team to the significant Porphyry Cu-Au discovery; Nuevo Chaquiro in Colombia. We look forward to Sergei using his considerable expertise to further the economic potential of The Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au system discovery." Dale McClanaghan, CEO.