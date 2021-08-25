checkAd

BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Effective immediately, BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Dr. Diakov is a 28-year mining industry veteran with a history of exploration success and building shareholder value.

"On behalf of the BCM Resources Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Sergei has a proven record of significant value creation: leading a BHP team to the original discovery of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold deposit in Mongolia and most recently, leading the AngloGold Ashanti team to the significant Porphyry Cu-Au discovery; Nuevo Chaquiro in Colombia. We look forward to Sergei using his considerable expertise to further the economic potential of The Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au system discovery." Dale McClanaghan, CEO.

Dr. Diakov holds a PhD in Economic Geology, with extensive global expertise in regional geology, structural analysis, geochemistry and geology of ore deposits.

Sergei provides extensive experience working in various mineral commodities (porphyry, copper, gold, nickel, base metals, potash, metallurgical coal, diamonds). He brings a highly regarded professional reputation, excellent safety performance, effective leadership skills and team building capabilities. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Russian and is a member of the Society for Geology, Society of Mining, a Fellowship, in the Society of Economic Geologists and a member of Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

About BCM Resources

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on completing Phase 1 discovery drilling of the Thompson Knolls property, its key asset. BCM also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. BCM Resources is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com. BCM has 60,011,203 shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol B.

