HEXO Corp. Closes US$144.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each full warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 5 years following the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of US$3.45 per share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

OTTAWA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) for total gross proceeds to the Company of US$144,786,070.80. The Company sold 49,080,024 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of US$2.95 per Unit under the Offering, including 1,622,396 Units sold pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation acted as joint bookrunners for the Offering. ATB Capital Markets Inc. acted as co-manager for the Offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to satisfy a portion of the cash component of the purchase price payable to the Redecan shareholders on closing of the Redecan acquisition and for expenditures in relation to the Company’s U.S. expansion plans.

In connection with the Offering, the Company filed a prospectus supplement dated August 20, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company’s amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated May 25, 2021 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-10 (the “Registration Statement”) under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System.

Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and a copy of the Registration Statement is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Registration Statement may also be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Copies may also be obtained, from Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation in Canada, by emailing ecmcanada@cantor.com, or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. in the U.S., by emailing prospectus@cantor.com.