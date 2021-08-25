Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 18, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sesen Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SESN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Sesen Bio and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2021, the Company disclosed that the BLA for its product candidate, Vicineum, was denied approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). On this news, shares of Sesen Bio fell approximately 57%. Then, on August 16, 2021, the Company further disclosed that an additional clinical trial was needed “to provide the additional efficacy and safety data necessary for the FDA to assess the benefit-risk profile, which is the basis for approval” and it would be unable to resubmit its BLA until 2023. On this news, shares of Sesen Bio fell an additional 42%. Finally, on August 18, 2021, a health and medicine news site, STAT, reported that the clinical trial for Vicineum was “marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose” based on “hundreds of pages of internal documents” and “three people familiar with the matter.” On this news, Sesen Bio fell an additional 13%, further damaging investors.

The case is Bibb v. Sesen Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-07025.

