checkAd

SESEN BIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc. - SESN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 01:30  |  16   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 18, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sesen Bio, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SESN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Sesen Bio and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-sesn/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 18, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Sesen Bio and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2021, the Company disclosed that the BLA for its product candidate, Vicineum, was denied approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). On this news, shares of Sesen Bio fell approximately 57%. Then, on August 16, 2021, the Company further disclosed that an additional clinical trial was needed “to provide the additional efficacy and safety data necessary for the FDA to assess the benefit-risk profile, which is the basis for approval” and it would be unable to resubmit its BLA until 2023. On this news, shares of Sesen Bio fell an additional 42%. Finally, on August 18, 2021, a health and medicine news site, STAT, reported that the clinical trial for Vicineum was “marked by thousands of violations of study rules, damning investigator conduct, and worrying signs of toxicity the company did not publicly disclose” based on “hundreds of pages of internal documents” and “three people familiar with the matter.” On this news, Sesen Bio fell an additional 13%, further damaging investors.

The case is Bibb v. Sesen Bio, Inc., No. 21-cv-07025.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Sesen Bio Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu Eleven Biotherapeutics
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SESEN BIO SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc. - SESN Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 18, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sesen …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Trillium ...
Magic: The Gathering Announces Limited-Edition Fortnite and Street Fighter Sets in Annual Showcase
OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences and R&D Day
AI Tech Alert: Key Differences Between Transfer Learning and Incremental Learning
Faraday Future’s Ultimate Intelligent Techluxury FF 91 Validates Production Timeline as it ...
PureTech Health plc – Half-Year Report
Maxar Awarded Contract to Build SXM-10 Satellite for SiriusXM
Lynk & Co Revolutionizes the Automotive Industry with “always on and connected” Car Using IoT ...
Titel
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
CytRx Highlights Orphazyme’s Published Results From Its Phase 2/3 Trial of Arimoclomol in ...
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine COMIRNATY Receives Full U.S. FDA Approval for Individuals 16 Years ...
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing of Debt Offering
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA injection for the ...
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Sesen Bio, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SESN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21SESEN BIO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sesen Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten