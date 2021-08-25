checkAd

Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 01:28  |  36   |   |   

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company), a dynamic global lithium chemicals producer, announces its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2021 (FY21), as well as the completion of the merger with Galaxy Resources (Galaxy).

Key Outcomes:

  • FY21 full year Net Loss After Tax of US$89.5 million impacted by US$74.9 million of Argentine tax rate changes and the effects of inflation and devaluation on deferred tax balances and tax losses
  • Lithium prices are improving reflecting strong end market and customer demand
  • Management of COVID 19 impacts has been highly effective
  • Olaroz Stage 2 will be complete in FY22 and will deliver a significant reduction in cash costs and step up in volumes
  • Naraha is near completion and awaiting lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions for technical personnel to start commissioning
  • Merger with Galaxy to deliver:
    • A top 5 global lithium chemicals company
    • Highly complementary portfolio of assets
    • Industry leading growth profile
    • Synergies unique to this combination
    • Highly experienced board & management team
    • Enhanced scale and financial capacity

FY21 Results

  • Comprehensive COVID-19 bio-security protocols have been highly effective in limiting workforce infection and transmission
  • Attributable group EBITDAIX1 is up to US$2.9 million, from a loss of US$3.9 million with prices received more than doubling in the second half of the year (versus the first half), higher sales volumes and costs being reduced by 12%. The Group will benefit from the stronger pricing environment that has materialised since the 3rd quarter of the financial year
  • Statutory consolidated net loss after tax of US$89.5 million for FY21 compared with FY20 loss of US$67.2 million. The underlying net loss after tax for the group is US$20.8 million2 after adjustments for tax rate changes, inflation and Argentine peso devaluation and includes US$18.8 million of non-cash depreciation and amortisation
  • Total production of 12,611 tonnes of lithium carbonate is up 6% on the previous corresponding period despite COVID-19 disruptions
  • Battery grade lithium carbonate production reached 66% of total production for the June quarter and 48% for the full year, up from 24% in FY20
  • Positive operational improvements from the Olaroz Lithium Facility:
    • Full year costs of US$3,860/t2 were down 12% year on year despite a full year of COVID-19 related costs and on-going disruptions. Olaroz remains among the lowest cost producers of lithium chemicals in the world
    • Gross operating cash margins of 23% equating to US$1,123/tonne, despite lower prices
    • Significant quality improvements have resulted in very high customer satisfaction ratings
    • FY22 sales are contracted with pricing linked to market indices and other indicators for approximately 80% of committed volumes.
  • As of 30 June 2021, Orocobre on a 100% Group basis had cash of US$258.3 million
  • Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant is mostly complete and the Stage 2 Expansion of the Olaroz Lithium Facility is nearing 60% complete.

Merger with Galaxy

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company), a dynamic global lithium chemicals producer, announces its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2021 (FY21), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program ...
Nokia makes scholarships pledge to improve representation of underrepresented communities in ...
Trifork Group reports revenue growth of 55% in Q2 and 46% in H1 2021, narrows full year guidance in ...
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine Which Can Be Distributed by Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) as US Anticipates Considerable Uptick in Vaccination Rates, as Stated in 8K Filing 06/15/21
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Enstar Group Limited gibt Preis für Barofferte bekannt
Boskalis: Strong operational half year and positive outlook
Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Grieg Seafood ASA: Q2 2021 EBIT of NOK 44 million
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...