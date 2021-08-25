Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 25.08.2021, 01:28 | 36 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 01:28 | BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company), a dynamic global lithium chemicals producer, announces its financial results for the full year ended 30 June 2021 (FY21), as well as the completion of the merger with Galaxy Resources (Galaxy).

Key Outcomes: FY21 full year Net Loss After Tax of US$89.5 million impacted by US$74.9 million of Argentine tax rate changes and the effects of inflation and devaluation on deferred tax balances and tax losses

Lithium prices are improving reflecting strong end market and customer demand

Management of COVID 19 impacts has been highly effective

Olaroz Stage 2 will be complete in FY22 and will deliver a significant reduction in cash costs and step up in volumes

Naraha is near completion and awaiting lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions for technical personnel to start commissioning

Merger with Galaxy to deliver: A top 5 global lithium chemicals company Highly complementary portfolio of assets Industry leading growth profile Synergies unique to this combination Highly experienced board & management team Enhanced scale and financial capacity

FY21 Results Comprehensive COVID-19 bio-security protocols have been highly effective in limiting workforce infection and transmission

Attributable group EBITDAIX 1 is up to US$2.9 million, from a loss of US$3.9 million with prices received more than doubling in the second half of the year (versus the first half), higher sales volumes and costs being reduced by 12%. The Group will benefit from the stronger pricing environment that has materialised since the 3 rd quarter of the financial year

is up to US$2.9 million, from a loss of US$3.9 million with prices received more than doubling in the second half of the year (versus the first half), higher sales volumes and costs being reduced by 12%. The Group will benefit from the stronger pricing environment that has materialised since the 3 quarter of the financial year Statutory consolidated net loss after tax of US$89.5 million for FY21 compared with FY20 loss of US$67.2 million. The underlying net loss after tax for the group is US$20.8 million 2 after adjustments for tax rate changes, inflation and Argentine peso devaluation and includes US$18.8 million of non-cash depreciation and amortisation

after adjustments for tax rate changes, inflation and Argentine peso devaluation and includes US$18.8 million of non-cash depreciation and amortisation Total production of 12,611 tonnes of lithium carbonate is up 6% on the previous corresponding period despite COVID-19 disruptions

Battery grade lithium carbonate production reached 66% of total production for the June quarter and 48% for the full year, up from 24% in FY20

Positive operational improvements from the Olaroz Lithium Facility: Full year costs of US$3,860/t 2 were down 12% year on year despite a full year of COVID-19 related costs and on-going disruptions. Olaroz remains among the lowest cost producers of lithium chemicals in the world Gross operating cash margins of 23% equating to US$1,123/tonne, despite lower prices Significant quality improvements have resulted in very high customer satisfaction ratings FY22 sales are contracted with pricing linked to market indices and other indicators for approximately 80% of committed volumes.

As of 30 June 2021, Orocobre on a 100% Group basis had cash of US$258.3 million

Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant is mostly complete and the Stage 2 Expansion of the Olaroz Lithium Facility is nearing 60% complete. Merger with Galaxy





