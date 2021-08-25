Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, and it's time to get comfortable talking Lady Parts. Every 23 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, killing 14,000 women each year. Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), is the nation's leading ovarian cancer advocacy organization. President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran, wants to reduce the stigma in talking about ovarian and other gynecologic cancers. There is essential information women need about symptoms and risk factors, and conversations that need to happen among families, the medical community, even policymakers. Audra will give your audience the questions they need to be asking. Demystifying women's health issues saves lives, and Audra wants to encourage these conversations.

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is a critically important time for OCRA to raise awareness and funds, drawing attention to a disease that is the #1 cause of gynecologic cancer death and the #5 cause of cancer-related death in women. During September, ovarian cancer is talked about in the news and in the halls of Congress, not to mention on thousands of individual social media platforms. Crucial information is shared far and wide about symptoms and risk factors, and what to do if ovarian cancer is suspected. During the last three days of September, OCRA will hold its virtual Uniting for Hope Ovarian Cancer National Conference, which brings patients and survivors together with experts in the field to gain knowledge and provide support. Additionally, September is one of the organization's biggest fundraising months of the year, with donations going to support groundbreaking research.