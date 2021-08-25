checkAd

Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.08.2021, 01:33  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, and it's time to get comfortable talking Lady Parts. Every 23 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, killing 14,000 women each year. Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), is the nation's leading ovarian cancer advocacy organization. President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran, wants to reduce the stigma in talking about ovarian and other gynecologic cancers. There is essential information women need about symptoms and risk factors, and conversations that need to happen among families, the medical community, even policymakers.  Audra will give your audience the questions they need to be asking. Demystifying women's health issues saves lives, and Audra wants to encourage these conversations. 

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is a critically important time for OCRA to raise awareness and funds, drawing attention to a disease that is the #1 cause of gynecologic cancer death and the #5 cause of cancer-related death in women. During September, ovarian cancer is talked about in the news and in the halls of Congress, not to mention on thousands of individual social media platforms. Crucial information is shared far and wide about symptoms and risk factors, and what to do if ovarian cancer is suspected. During the last three days of September, OCRA will hold its virtual Uniting for Hope Ovarian Cancer National Conference, which brings patients and survivors together with experts in the field to gain knowledge and provide support. Additionally, September is one of the organization's biggest fundraising months of the year, with donations going to support groundbreaking research.

"Ovarian cancer is a horrendous disease, but we need to talk about it. Women need to know their family medical history, people need to be able to have honest conversations with their doctors, and patients dealing with a diagnosis and treatment need greater societal awareness so they don't feel so alone. And if we can't reduce the stigma around women's healthcare – specifically gynecologic health – we won't achieve parity with other diseases when it comes to federal funding," said Audra Moran.

Audra Moran is available for press as a leader in Ovarian Cancer. As President & CEO of the largest global charity for Ovarian Cancer research, advocacy and support, Audra Moran is the perfect person to interview and offer knowledge on the subject. Under Audra's leadership, OCRA has invested over $100,000,000 into groundbreaking research, and she is committed to fighting the disease and growing awareness.   

Suggested Topics:

  • Get comfortable talking about "Lady Parts" and destigmatizing gynecological cancers such as Ovarian Cancer
  • Racial disparities in ovarian cancer mortality rates
  • The truth about early detection (there is no early detection test)
  • Importance of knowing family history

ABOUT OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH ALLIANCE (OCRA)
Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research and has invested over $100 million in research. OCRA fights ovarian cancer from all fronts, including in the lab and on Capitol Hill, and through innovative programs to support patients and their families. OCRA's ongoing investments in the most promising scientific research is funding discoveries, creating new treatments, and hastening desperately needed breakthroughs. OCRA is the voice for the ovarian cancer community, working with legislators to ensure federal ovarian cancer research and education, patient safety, and access to high-quality care are protected on Capitol Hill. OCRA's programs help people navigate their diagnosis and support patients and their families when and where they need it most. Visit ocrahope.org to learn more.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, and it's time to get comfortable talking Lady Parts. Every 23 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, killing 14,000 women each year. Ovarian …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UCAS Announces Major Core Technology Contract with Infosys
Abris-backed Dentotal acquires Dentatechnica
Alert Logic Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status
Casio to Release New EDIFICE Watches Incorporating 6K Carbon Fiber in Collaboration with Scuderia ...
Styrene Market Size to Reach USD 73.81 Billion in 2028 from USD 53.11 Billion in 2020, with polystyrene leading among the application segments: Reports and Data
Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market to Exceed $1001.28 Million at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 ...
Human Horizons and Dow to Partner on World-First Mobility and Transportation Application of ...
BMO Financial Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $4.94 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 12.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
PERA HUB and Brankas launch Southeast Asia's first Digital Remittance Platform, PERA HUB Conex
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...