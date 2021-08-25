Timberland Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Retirement of Director James A. Davis

HOQUIAM, Wash., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ – TSBK) (“Timberland” or the “Company”), the holding company for Timberland Bank (the “Bank”) today announced the retirement of James A. Davis as a director of the Company and of the Bank effective August 24, 2021 having reached Timberland’s mandatory retirement age. Mr. Davis has served as a Director of the Company and of the Bank since 2017.



Jon Parker, the Company’s Chairman of the Board stated, “Jim’s dedicated service and commitment to the Company and the Bank during his tenure on the Boards has been exceptional and we have expressed to him our sincere appreciation for the leadership and direction he provided to the Bank’s management team. We wish him the best during his retirement.”