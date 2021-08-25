Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes

RENO, Nev., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) (“Monarch” or the “Company”) announced today that Chief Operating Officer David Farahi plans to leave the Company, effective September 3, 2021, to pursue business interests outside the gaming and hospitality industry. Monarch also announced that Michelle Shriver has joined the Company as Corporate Vice President of Operations. In this role, she will have primary responsibility for the operation of the newly expanded Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk and will reside in Denver, Colorado. Michelle has been a consultant to the Company since April 2021.

“On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I want to thank David for his 14 years of significant contributions to Monarch, including nine years as Chief Operating Officer,” said John Farahi, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch Casino & Resort. “We appreciate David’s commitment and tireless efforts in managing operations during the construction and expansion of our resort in Black Hawk, Colorado, while also leading our Reno operations. David was also instrumental in securing the passage of Amendment 77 in November 2020, which has paved the way for unlimited wagers and a variety of new games for casinos in Colorado.”

David Farahi commented, “I would like to thank Monarch’s Co-Chairmen and Board of Directors for the opportunity to serve as Chief Operating Officer for these past nine years; it has been a tremendous privilege. I am incredibly proud of what our entire team has accomplished together and have every confidence in Monarch’s continued success.”

John Farahi added, “Michelle has a track record of approximately 20 years in the gaming and hospitality industry. She has extensive experience developing a corporate strategy aimed at maximizing revenues and achieving market leadership. As a member of the executive management team of Ameristar Casinos, she was responsible for the operations of all eight of their regional casino resorts. Michelle also oversaw a significant expansion of Ameristar Casino Black Hawk and is very familiar with the Denver area market.