Sensirion Holding AG: Half-year report 2021

For Sensirion, the first half of 2021 was characterized by three developments. Further customer ramp-ups with environmental sensors and a very dynamic post-pandemic demand in the existing business resulted in strong revenue growth. At the same time, pandemic-related demand for sensors for ventilators slowed down as expected. In addition, Sensirion strengthened its technology portfolio with further acquisitions as part of its longer-term growth strategy. Consolidated revenue amounted to CHF 144.4 million, and the gross and EBITDA margins reached exceptionally high values of 61.9% and 31.8% respectively.

Key figures

Consolidated, in millions of CHF 1 January - 30 June 2021 1 January - 30 June 2020 Revenue 144.4 113.7 Gross profit 89.4 62.2 - as % of revenue 61.9% 54.7% Operating profit (EBIT) 38.5 14.9 - as % of revenue 26.7% 13.1% Profit (loss) for the period 34.8 11.8 - as % of revenue 24.1% 10.4% Earnings per share (in CHF) 2.24 0.76 EBITDA 45.9 21.8 - as % of revenue 31.8% 19.1% Cash flow from operating activities 39.1 16.0 Capital expenditures (6.1) (6.6) Free cash flow 33.0 9.4 As of 30 June 2021 As of 31 December 2020 Net cash (Net debt) 111.7 91.9 Number of employees (FTE) 857 788

Once again, Sensirion Holding AG, a pure-play sensor company offering environmental and flow sensor solutions, can look back on an intense and very successful half year. In summary, the first half of 2021 was primarily characterized by three developments. First, further customer ramp-ups with the new environmental product lines significantly contributed to strong sales growth. Second, very dynamic post-pandemic demand materialized in the existing humidity and gas flow sensor business. This reflects the rapidly recovering global economy, but is also partly driven by inventory build-up at Sensirion's customers due to the global shortage of electronic components. Third, pandemic-related demand for ventilator sensors slowed down as expected. As a result of the strong first half, Sensirion raised its outlook for the full year 2021 in early July. As part of the implementation of its longer-term growth strategy, Sensirion strengthened its technology portfolio with further acquisitions.