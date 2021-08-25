checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Sensirion Holding AG: Half-year report 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.08.2021, 06:30  |  38   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Sensirion Holding AG: Half-year report 2021

25-Aug-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release
25 August 2021, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Strong post-pandemic demand and customer ramp-ups with environmental sensors lead to exceptionally high sales growth and profitability in H1 2021

For Sensirion, the first half of 2021 was characterized by three developments. Further customer ramp-ups with environmental sensors and a very dynamic post-pandemic demand in the existing business resulted in strong revenue growth. At the same time, pandemic-related demand for sensors for ventilators slowed down as expected. In addition, Sensirion strengthened its technology portfolio with further acquisitions as part of its longer-term growth strategy. Consolidated revenue amounted to CHF 144.4 million, and the gross and EBITDA margins reached exceptionally high values of 61.9% and 31.8% respectively.

Key figures

Consolidated, in millions of CHF 1 January - 30 June 2021 1 January - 30 June 2020
Revenue 144.4 113.7
Gross profit 89.4 62.2
- as % of revenue 61.9% 54.7%
Operating profit (EBIT) 38.5 14.9
- as % of revenue 26.7% 13.1%
Profit (loss) for the period 34.8 11.8
- as % of revenue 24.1% 10.4%
Earnings per share (in CHF) 2.24 0.76
EBITDA 45.9 21.8
- as % of revenue 31.8% 19.1%
Cash flow from operating activities 39.1 16.0
Capital expenditures (6.1) (6.6)
Free cash flow 33.0 9.4
  As of 30 June 2021 As of 31 December 2020
Net cash (Net debt) 111.7 91.9
Number of employees (FTE) 857 788
 

Once again, Sensirion Holding AG, a pure-play sensor company offering environmental and flow sensor solutions, can look back on an intense and very successful half year. In summary, the first half of 2021 was primarily characterized by three developments. First, further customer ramp-ups with the new environmental product lines significantly contributed to strong sales growth. Second, very dynamic post-pandemic demand materialized in the existing humidity and gas flow sensor business. This reflects the rapidly recovering global economy, but is also partly driven by inventory build-up at Sensirion's customers due to the global shortage of electronic components. Third, pandemic-related demand for ventilator sensors slowed down as expected. As a result of the strong first half, Sensirion raised its outlook for the full year 2021 in early July. As part of the implementation of its longer-term growth strategy, Sensirion strengthened its technology portfolio with further acquisitions.

Seite 1 von 7
Sensirion Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Sensirion Holding AG: Half-year report 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Sensirion Holding AG: Half-year report 2021 25-Aug-2021 / 06:30 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive confirms robust operational performance
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP präsentiert starke Quartalszahlen mit signifikanter Steigerung aller ...
DGAP-News: Gesco AG: Starkes Wachstum im zweiten Quartal - Prognose angehoben
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt sämtlichen Tagesordnungspunkten mehrheitlich zu
DGAP-News: Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with ...
EQS-Adhoc: LLB-Gruppe mit Rekordergebnis
EQS-Adhoc: Arbonia with marked increase in revenue and profitability compared to previous year
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:30 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Halbjahresbericht 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs