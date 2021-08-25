The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 24 August 2021 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.96 per share consisting of NOK 0.96 per share in ordinary dividend and NOK 1.00 per share in extraordinary dividend.



Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 2 September 2021. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 3 September 2021. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date on 6 September 2021. The expected payment date is 13 September 2021.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.