Mowi Q2 Revenue in Line with Expectations; to Pay Special Dividend Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 06:32 | 14 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 06:32 | (PLX AI) – Mowi Q2 revenue EUR 1,000 million vs. estimate EUR 1,010 million.To pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.96 per share, consisting of NOK 0.96 per share in ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share supported by a … (PLX AI) – Mowi Q2 revenue EUR 1,000 million vs. estimate EUR 1,010 million.To pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.96 per share, consisting of NOK 0.96 per share in ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share supported by a … (PLX AI) – Mowi Q2 revenue EUR 1,000 million vs. estimate EUR 1,010 million.

To pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.96 per share, consisting of NOK 0.96 per share in ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share supported by a strong financial position and a favorable outlook

Full-year harvest guidance for 2021 is increased slightly to 450,000 tonnes from 445,000 tonnes Mowi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Mowi Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer