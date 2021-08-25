Mowi Q2 Revenue in Line with Expectations; to Pay Special Dividend
(PLX AI) – Mowi Q2 revenue EUR 1,000 million vs. estimate EUR 1,010 million.To pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.96 per share, consisting of NOK 0.96 per share in ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share supported by a …
- (PLX AI) – Mowi Q2 revenue EUR 1,000 million vs. estimate EUR 1,010 million.
- To pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.96 per share, consisting of NOK 0.96 per share in ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share supported by a strong financial position and a favorable outlook
- Full-year harvest guidance for 2021 is increased slightly to 450,000 tonnes from 445,000 tonnes
