checkAd

Mowi Q2 Revenue in Line with Expectations; to Pay Special Dividend

Autor: PLX AI
25.08.2021, 06:32  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Mowi Q2 revenue EUR 1,000 million vs. estimate EUR 1,010 million.To pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.96 per share, consisting of NOK 0.96 per share in ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share supported by a …

  • (PLX AI) – Mowi Q2 revenue EUR 1,000 million vs. estimate EUR 1,010 million.
  • To pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.96 per share, consisting of NOK 0.96 per share in ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share supported by a strong financial position and a favorable outlook
  • Full-year harvest guidance for 2021 is increased slightly to 450,000 tonnes from 445,000 tonnes
Mowi Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mowi Q2 Revenue in Line with Expectations; to Pay Special Dividend (PLX AI) – Mowi Q2 revenue EUR 1,000 million vs. estimate EUR 1,010 million.To pay a quarterly dividend of NOK 1.96 per share, consisting of NOK 0.96 per share in ordinary dividend and an extraordinary dividend of NOK 1.00 per share supported by a …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MTG CFO Steps Down, Stays in Company in Diminished Role
Bayer Says FDA Approves Xarelto Plus Aspirin for Peripheral Artery Disease Indication
Kambi Buys Abios for SEK 150 Million in Cash, up to SEK 120 Million in Earnouts
Royal Unibrew Gains 3%; Bank of America Says New Guidance Seems Conservative
Better Collective Crashes 12% After Flagging Soft July Numbers
Canada Pension Plan Cuts Stake in Demant Below 5%
Bavarian Nordic Rises Another 3% as Brokers Lift Price Targets
Cyan H1 Revenue Drops, With No Major License Agreements Concluded
Hartmann Chairman Buys 1,000 Shares in Company
BW Offshore Seen Falling 5% After Earnings Miss: Traders
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Thyssenkrupp Sells Carbon Components Business to Action Composites
Nel Premium to Hydrogen Competitors Is Excessive, Kepler Says Halving Price Target
Nel Falls Again as Several Brokers Cut Price Targets, but Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Novo Nordisk Wegovy Demand Continues to Rise Faster Than Supply Can Catch Up
Nel Drops 8% After Weak Revenue, EBIT Report
Coloplast Q3 Organic Growth Misses Expectations; Shares Fall
Meyer Burger Posts H1 Loss of CHF 37.2 Million as It Switches to Solar Module Production
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for SuedLink
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Kongsberg Automotive Falls 4% as Kepler Sees Bigger Hit from Production Halts
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
Buy Scatec as Friday's Crash Was Overreaction, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
PLX AI | Analysen