DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Real Estate Aroundtown announces H1 2021 results with additional successful disposals 25.08.2021 / 06:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES H1 2021 RESULTS WITH ADDITIONAL SUCCESSFUL DISPOSALS

- Net rental income of €458 million for H1 2021, as compared to €502 million, lower as a result of disposals.

- Disposals of €1.1 billion completed in H1 2021 at 3% above book value, crystalizing total gains of 51% over total costs (including capex).

- Adjusted EBITDA of €452 million for H1 2021, as compared to €500 million in H1 2020.

- FFO I of €172 million for H1 2021, as compared to €234 million for H1 2020, lower as a result of disposals and extraordinary expenses due to the covid pandemic.

- FFO I per share of €0.15 generated in H1 2021, as compared to €0.17 per share generated in H1 2020.

- Net Profit in H1 2021 amounted to €362 million with a basic EPS of €0.25.

- EPRA NTA as of June 2021 at €11.2 billion and €9.6 per share, stable as compared to year-end 2020.

- Solid equity base of €15.7 billion with equity ratio of 51% at the end of June 2021.

- Steady financial platform preserved with a low average cost of debt of 1.4%, long average debt maturity of 5.8 years, low LTV of 33% and a strong ICR of 5.0x.

- Solid liquidity position, more than sufficient to cover debt maturities in the next 3 years, supported by a large level of unencumbered assets amounting to €16.1 billion and 81% by rent at the end of June 2021.

- Total LFL rental growth excluding hotels was of +0.8%. Including hotels, the rent like-for-like amounted to -0.7%, driven by temporary rent reductions as a result of the pandemic.

- Guidance for FY 2021 confirmed.

25 August 2021.

Aroundtown ('the Company' or 'AT') presents the results for the first half of 2021 with the lockdown related impact mitigated by the strong diversification of the portfolio among attractive asset classes located mainly in top tier cities throughout Germany and the Netherlands, two of the strongest economies within Europe, and a healthy tenant structure without any dependency on a single tenant or industry, placing the Company in a position of healthy recovery when uncertainties dissipate.