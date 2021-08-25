checkAd

Achiko's rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test AptameX(TM) receives product and registration approval from Indonesia's Ministry of Health

Achiko's rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test AptameX(TM) receives product and registration approval from Indonesia's Ministry of Health

Achiko's rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test AptameX(TM) receives product and registration approval from Indonesia's Ministry of Health

- AptameXTM, Achiko's breakthrough DNA aptamer-based diagnostic test for Covid-19, received product and registration emergency use approval from the Ministry of Health in Indonesia, alongside its sister digital passporting service, Teman SehatTM ("Health Buddy").

- PT Achiko Medika Indonesia, which is 50% owned by Achiko AG, and its manufacturing partner, PT Indofarma TBK, have signed an agreement for the production and registration of AptameXTM.

- The approval, together with the partnership with PT Indofarma TBK, will enable access to low-cost and accurate Covid-19 testing for over 270 million Indonesians.

- Achiko closes funding with strategic investors for CHF 3.45 million. Proceeds will be used for working capital, business consolidation, and redemption of the Yorkville convertible note facility.

Zurich, 25 August 2021: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR - Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) through PT Achiko Medika Indonesia ("Achiko", the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia has granted product and registration approval for its proprietary low-cost, rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test, AptameXTM, alongside its sister digital passporting service, Teman SehatTM ("Health Buddy"). Achiko's 50%-subsidiary, PT Achiko Medika Indonesia, and PT Indofarma TBK ("Indofarma) have entered into an agreement to manufacture AptameXTM and have received product registration approval in Indonesia.

