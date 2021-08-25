IBA Reports Half Year 2021 Results

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 25 August 2021 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces its consolidated results for the first half of 2021.



H1 2021​

(EUR 000)​

H1 2020​

(EUR 000)​ Variance​

(EUR 000)​ Variance​

%​ Net Sales​ 137 183​ 109 733​ 27 450​ 25.0%​ PT & Other Accelerators​ 110 758​ 85 541​ 25 217​ 29.5%​ Dosimetry​ 26 425​ 24 192​ 2 233​ 9.2%​ REBITDA​ 5 745​ -3 983​ 9 728​ ​ % of Sales​ 4.2%​ -3.6%​ ​ ​ REBIT​ 674​ -9 940​ 10 614​ ​ % of Sales​ 0.5%​ -9.1%​ ​ ​ Profit Before Tax​ -843​ -11 826​ 10 983​ ​ % of Sales​ -0.6%​ -10.8%​ ​ ​ NET RESULT​ -1 935​ -12 043​ 10 108​ ​ % of Sales​ -1.4%​ -11.0%​ ​ ​

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “Our focus on execution in the first half has resulted in impressive sales growth and a strong improvement in REBIT. Whilst the challenges from COVID-19 continue to impact the business, the Group’s resilience is evident. With a very strong order intake for Other Accelerators and good momentum in Proton Therapy and Dosimetry we are confident in maintaining our solid performance in the second half and beyond.