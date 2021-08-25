IBA Reports Half Year 2021 Results
25% SALES GROWTH AND STRONG IMPROVEMENT IN REBIT LINKED TO INCREASED ACTIVITY AND ACCELERATED BACKLOG CONVERSION
STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH EUR 69 MILLION NET CASH
B-CORP CERTIFICATION IN RECOGNITION OF STAKEHOLDER COMMITMENT
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 25 August 2021 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, today announces its consolidated results for the first half of 2021.
|
H1 2021
(EUR 000)
|
H1 2020
(EUR 000)
|
Variance
(EUR 000)
|
Variance
%
|Net Sales
|137 183
|109 733
|27 450
|25.0%
|PT & Other Accelerators
|110 758
|85 541
|25 217
|29.5%
|Dosimetry
|26 425
|24 192
|2 233
|9.2%
|REBITDA
|5 745
|-3 983
|9 728
|
|% of Sales
|4.2%
|-3.6%
|
|
|REBIT
|674
|-9 940
|10 614
|
|% of Sales
|0.5%
|-9.1%
|
|
|Profit Before Tax
|-843
|-11 826
|10 983
|
|% of Sales
|-0.6%
|-10.8%
|
|
|NET RESULT
|-1 935
|-12 043
|10 108
|
|% of Sales
|-1.4%
|-11.0%
|
|
Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA commented: “Our focus on execution in the first half has resulted in impressive sales growth and a strong improvement in REBIT. Whilst the challenges from COVID-19 continue to impact the business, the Group’s resilience is evident. With a very strong order intake for Other Accelerators and good momentum in Proton Therapy and Dosimetry we are confident in maintaining our solid performance in the second half and beyond.
