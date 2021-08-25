checkAd

argenx Announces Validation of European Marketing Authorization Application for Efgartigimod in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 07:00  |  47   |   |   


  • Validation initiates formal evaluation of application which started on August 19, 2021; decision expected mid-2022
  • If approved, efgartigimod will be the first-and-only approved FcRn antagonist in Europe
  • Regulatory reviews of efgartigimod for generalized myasthenia gravis currently underway in the U.S., Japan and Europe

Breda, the Netherlands – August 25, 2021 – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it has submitted, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has validated, the marketing authorization application (MAA) for the Company’s investigational FcRn antagonist, efgartigimod, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Validation of the MAA confirms that the application is sufficiently complete to begin the formal review process.

The MAA is supported by results from the pivotal Phase 3 ADAPT trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with gMG.

“gMG is a severe, chronic and debilitating disease that can be unpredictable and greatly impact a person’s quality of life. The EMA’s validation is an exciting step closer to our goal of helping people globally who are living with this disease in which there remains a significant unmet need.” said Tim Van Hauwermeiren, Chief Executive Officer of argenx. “We have been building an experienced commercial team in Europe and look forward to our continued collaboration with European regulatory authorities through the review process.”

“There remains a significant unmet need for new gMG treatment options that are targeted to the underlying pathogenesis of the disease and supported by clinical data,” commented Prof. Dr. Andreas Meisel, Senior Physician of Neurology, Head of Myasthenia Gravis Outpatient Clinic at the Department of Neurology, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, and Principal Investigator on the ADAPT study. “Myasthenia gravis can severely impact a person’s quality of life and ability to carry out daily tasks, such as speaking, chewing and swallowing food, or brushing teeth and hair. In some cases, patients may also experience difficulty breathing. I am hopeful for continued research advancements for new options to treat this debilitating disease.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

argenx Announces Validation of European Marketing Authorization Application for Efgartigimod in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Validation initiates formal evaluation of application which started on August 19, 2021; decision expected mid-2022If approved, efgartigimod will be the first-and-only approved FcRn antagonist in EuropeRegulatory reviews of efgartigimod for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program ...
Enstar Group Limited gibt Preis für Barofferte bekannt
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
Nokia makes scholarships pledge to improve representation of underrepresented communities in ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine Which Can Be Distributed by Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) as US Anticipates Considerable Uptick in Vaccination Rates, as Stated in 8K Filing 06/15/21
Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...