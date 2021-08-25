ASR Nederland H1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Boosts Dividend
(PLX AI) – ASR Nederland half year operating result EUR 536 million vs. estimate EUR 482 million.Combined ratio 90.2%Operating result of the Non-life segment increased by EUR 55 million, to EUR 179 million mainly due to lower claims in …
- (PLX AI) – ASR Nederland half year operating result EUR 536 million vs. estimate EUR 482 million.
- Combined ratio 90.2%
- Operating result of the Non-life segment increased by EUR 55 million, to EUR 179 million mainly due to lower claims in Disability
- Operating result of the Life segment increased by EUR 18 million, to EUR 379 million as a result of higher investment margin
- Net IFRS result EUR 454 million, up from EUR 233 million last year as a consequence of a higher operating result and higher indirect investment income as well as less negative incidental result
- Interim dividend increases to EUR 0.82 per share from EUR 0.76
