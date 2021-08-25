ASR Nederland H1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Boosts Dividend Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 07:00 | 29 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 07:00 | (PLX AI) – ASR Nederland half year operating result EUR 536 million vs. estimate EUR 482 million.Combined ratio 90.2%Operating result of the Non-life segment increased by EUR 55 million, to EUR 179 million mainly due to lower claims in … (PLX AI) – ASR Nederland half year operating result EUR 536 million vs. estimate EUR 482 million.Combined ratio 90.2%Operating result of the Non-life segment increased by EUR 55 million, to EUR 179 million mainly due to lower claims in … (PLX AI) – ASR Nederland half year operating result EUR 536 million vs. estimate EUR 482 million.

Combined ratio 90.2%

Operating result of the Non-life segment increased by EUR 55 million, to EUR 179 million mainly due to lower claims in Disability

Operating result of the Life segment increased by EUR 18 million, to EUR 379 million as a result of higher investment margin

Net IFRS result EUR 454 million, up from EUR 233 million last year as a consequence of a higher operating result and higher indirect investment income as well as less negative incidental result

Interim dividend increases to EUR 0.82 per share from EUR 0.76



ASR Nederland N.V Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

ASR Nederland N.V Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer