Company Announcement 13/2021

August 25, 2021

NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S
Company Announcement: 13/2021

Published via NASDAQ OMX on August 25, 2021



H1 Result 2021


Summary
The comparison figures for the period ended 30 June 2020 are stated in parenthesis.

The Group performed poorly in the first six months of this year as the Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) rates were largely depressed due to low tonnage demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with excessive tonnage in the market. As a result, the average daily TCE rate earned in H1 2021 by the vessels was 58% lower than the average daily TCE rate earned in H1 2020.

For the 6 months ended 30 June 2021, the Group incurred a loss after tax of USD 6.0 million (including one-off impairment losses totalling USD 4.8 million on the vessels), compared to a profit after tax of USD 5.7 million (including one-off impairment loss of USD 2.0 million on the vessels) for the same period last year. The significant decline in TCE rates coupled with the loss of earnings resulting from the sale of two vessels, Nordic Hanne and Nordic Pia, in April 2021 drove the loss incurred in H1 2021.

Expenses relating to the operation of vessels in H1 2021 is lower at USD 5.2 million (USD 5.7 million) due primarily to the sale of Nordic Hanne and Nordic Pia in April 2021.

EBITDA decreased significantly to USD 0.8 million (USD 13.0 million) due to the lower TCE revenue generated in H1 2021. Other external costs remained unchanged at USD 0.7 million (USD 0.7 million).

As stated in the Company Announcement 12/2021, the merger discussions with potential merger partners have stalled. The Company, however, is keeping its options open in its continued search for suitable merger partners.   In accordance with the agreement with the lenders, management has put in place a process to sell the remaining three vessels in an orderly fashion. Hence, the Group recognised an impairment loss of USD 4.5 million in H1 2021 (USD 2.0 million) following the re-classification of the three remaining vessels, Nordic Agnetha, Nordic Amy and Nordic Anne, as assets held-for-sale (re-classification of Nordic Hanne as asset held-for-sale).   Due to the volatile market, it is noted that the estimation of these vessels’ expected sale value is highly uncertain.  

