The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 24 Aug 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.3827 £ 23.7709 Estimated MTD return 0.64 % 0.68 % Estimated YTD return 5.58 % 4.40 % Estimated ITD return 173.83 % 137.71 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 22.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.66 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -24.28 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A