Scandi Standard Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 79 Million vs. Estimate SEK 150 Million

(PLX AI) – Scandi Standard Q2 revenue SEK 2,564 million vs. estimate SEK 2,500 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK 171 million vs. estimate SEK 232 millionQ2 net income SEK 41 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.61

