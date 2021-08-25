Elekta Q1 EBIT Below Consensus as Costs Rise Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 07:33 | 15 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 07:33 | (PLX AI) – Elekta Q1 orders SEK 3,980 million, down 4%.Q1 sales SEK 3,009 million vs. estimate SEK 3,030 millionQ1 EBIT SEK 201 million vs. estimate SEK 279 millionWe are experiencing temporary headwinds to our gross margin due to increased … (PLX AI) – Elekta Q1 orders SEK 3,980 million, down 4%.Q1 sales SEK 3,009 million vs. estimate SEK 3,030 millionQ1 EBIT SEK 201 million vs. estimate SEK 279 millionWe are experiencing temporary headwinds to our gross margin due to increased … (PLX AI) – Elekta Q1 orders SEK 3,980 million, down 4%.

Q1 sales SEK 3,009 million vs. estimate SEK 3,030 million

Q1 EBIT SEK 201 million vs. estimate SEK 279 million

We are experiencing temporary headwinds to our gross margin due to increased supply-chain, logistics and service costs, Elekta says

Continued market recovery expected next quarter

Elekta says ability to install systems at customer sites to further improve

Says expect the situation of higher supply-chain and logistics costs to continue during the second quarter and the risk for new waves of the pandemic, especially in emerging markets, increases the uncertainty in order volumes and installation plans

Says long-term trends in the market will support growth and investment in high-end radiation therapy equipment as well as margin expansion



Elekta (B) Fria Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Elekta (B) Fria Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer