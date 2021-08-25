DGAP-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report Marinomed Biotech AG Reports Financial Results for 1st Half 2021 with significant revenue growth 25.08.2021 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Conference call to be held today, 25 August 2021; 10:00 am CEST / 9:00 am BST

Revenues increased by 41% to € 3.2 m (H1 2021: € 2.3 m)

Total income up to € 4.5 m (H1 2020: € 2.8 m)

R&D spend increased to € 4.3 m (H1 2020: € 2.2 m)

Operating Loss (EBIT) increased to € -3.6 m in H1 2021 (H1 2020: € -2.9 m) due to intensified R&D

Marinomed confirms financial outlook for the full year 2021

Korneuburg, Austria, 25 August 2021 - Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI), an Austrian science-based biotech company with globally marketed therapeutics derived from innovative proprietary technology platforms, today reported the results for the first half of the financial year 2021.

Due to strong demand in Marinomed's Carragelose-based virus blockers, revenues of the Company increased by 41% to € 3.2 m (H1 2020: € 2.3 m), supported by positive scientific and clinical data on the anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity of Carragelose-based products. Total revenues were up to € 4.5 m (H1 2020: € 2.8 m) including governmental support for Marinomed's Carragelose research & development activities. Due to increased R&D expenses of € 4.3 m (H1 2020: € 2.2 m) for the two technology platforms, Carragelose and Marinosolv, the operating result (EBIT) decreased to € -3.6 m (H1 2020: € -2.9 m), which is in-line with Marinomed's business plan. Net loss for the period was € 4.4 m compared to € 3.2 m in H1 2020. Marinomed confirms its financial outlook for the full fiscal year 2021 as stated in the annual report 2020.