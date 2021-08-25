Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2021 Results
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 25, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today its interim financial results and business progress for the first half of 2021 and releases its financial calendar for 2022.
Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic said: “We are very pleased to confirm the successful execution of our commercial strategy with nearly 30 Rabipur/RabAvert and Encepur markets now transferred to Bavarian Nordic. Our objective during this transition was to stop the historical market share losses before the acquisition of these products, start gaining more ground and increase the awareness of Bavarian Nordic among health care professionals and we are pleased that we today can tick all these boxes, despite that the markets are still impacted by COVID-19. Both the rabies and TBE markets are still suffering from a low level of international travel and limited availability of physicians for non-COVID vaccinations in certain markets and due to this alone, we are firming up our financial guidance for 2021 to reflect the lower end of the previously guided intervals.
So far this year, we also received new orders for our Ebola and smallpox vaccines and saw very important advancements in our pipeline assets with our promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate, ABNCoV2 entering Phase 2 after reporting highly promising clinical results. The recent agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health to provide aid for developing ABNCoV2 is a strong recognition of the technology and Bavarian Nordic to develop a highly promising general booster against COVID-19. With this funding, together with our existing commitment to fund the program to the end of Phase 2, we have sufficient funds to execute the existing plans to develop ABNCoV2 through to licensure. We look forward to reporting the Phase 2 results for ABNCoV2, as well as additional pivotal results from the RSV human challenge trial later this year.”
Financial highlights
- Total revenue in first half year was DKK 905 million comprised of DKK 877 million from combined product sales and DKK 28 million from contract work.
- Revenue in second quarter totaled DKK 370 million comprised of DKK 146 million from sale of Encepur, DKK 127 million from sale of Rabipur/RabAvert, DKK 89 million from sale of Mvabea to Janssen and DKK 8 million from contract work.
- EBITDA in first half year was a loss of DKK 8 million.
- Strong cash position of DKK 2,208 million at the end of the first half, excluding unutilized credit facilities of DKK 243 million and after deduction of repo pledged securities.
- Full-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on the TBE and rabies markets. Thus, revenue of approximately DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA of approximately DKK 100 million and securities, cash and cash equivalents at year-end of approximately DKK 1,400 million are expected.
|DKK million
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|H1 2021
|H1 2020
|2021 Guidance
|Revenue
|370
|700
|905
|1,065
|~1,900
|EBITDA
|(9)
|197
|(8)
|839*
|~100
|Securities, cash and cash equivalents
|2,208**
|2,380
|2,208**
|2,380
|~1,400
* EBITDA in H1 2020 was positively impacted by the sale of the Priority Review Voucher (DKK 628 million).
