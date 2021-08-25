Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2021 Results

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 25, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today its interim financial results and business progress for the first half of 2021 and releases its financial calendar for 2022.

Paul Chaplin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic said: “We are very pleased to confirm the successful execution of our commercial strategy with nearly 30 Rabipur/RabAvert and Encepur markets now transferred to Bavarian Nordic. Our objective during this transition was to stop the historical market share losses before the acquisition of these products, start gaining more ground and increase the awareness of Bavarian Nordic among health care professionals and we are pleased that we today can tick all these boxes, despite that the markets are still impacted by COVID-19. Both the rabies and TBE markets are still suffering from a low level of international travel and limited availability of physicians for non-COVID vaccinations in certain markets and due to this alone, we are firming up our financial guidance for 2021 to reflect the lower end of the previously guided intervals.