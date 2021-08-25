checkAd

EQS-News Issuance of Additional Tier 1 conversion notes by Nordea

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.08.2021, 08:00  |  72   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Issuance of Additional Tier 1 conversion notes by Nordea

25.08.2021 / 08:00

Issuance of Additional Tier 1 conversion notes by Nordea

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
25 August 2021 at 00:15 EET

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") today priced U.S.$1,000,000,000 of its Perpetual Reset Additional Tier 1 Conversion Notes (the "Notes") to be issued under Nordea's Global Medium-Term Note Programme. The Notes constitute Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital and are issued by Nordea to maintain Nordea's strong capital position and to take advantage of favourable market conditions.

The Notes will be issued at an issue price of 100 per cent and have a coupon of 3.750 per cent up to the first reset date on September 1, 2029, after which the coupon is again reset every five years. The Notes are perpetual with a first call date in March 2029. If the CET1 capital ratio of Nordea (on either a solo or a consolidated group level) decreases below 5.125 per cent, the Notes are automatically converted into shares in Nordea. The issuance is part of Nordea's ordinary capital management activities and is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Nordea held on 24 March 2021.

The offering of the Notes, which is fully subscribed, will be settled on 1 September 2021. Nordea will apply to have the Notes admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

For further information:

Andreas Larsson, Head of Debt Investor Relations, +46 709 70 75 55
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 00:15 EET on 25 August 2021.

DISCLAIMER

The distribution of this stock exchange release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. This stock exchange release is not directed to, and is not intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution, publication or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration within such jurisdiction. This stock exchange release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 3


Nordea Bk 0,55 % bis 06/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Issuance of Additional Tier 1 conversion notes by Nordea EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Issuance of Additional Tier 1 conversion notes by Nordea 25.08.2021 / 08:00 Issuance of Additional Tier 1 conversion notes by Nordea Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange release - Other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt sämtlichen Tagesordnungspunkten mehrheitlich zu
DGAP-News: Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in Combination with ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG gibt vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021 bekannt
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest successfully places EUR 80 million of subsequent bonds at 103.00% of par and ...
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Weitere tiefe hochgradige Goldabschnitte aus Kat Gap
DGAP-News: Health Canada erteilt Zulassung für Minjuvi(R) (Tafasitamab) in Kombination mit Lenalidomid für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Planung 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Planning 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced a Positive Safety Report for ...
DGAP-News: paragon Automotive bestätigt starke operative Entwicklung
Maintopas AG: HELLER Konzern, Nürtingen - 125 Jahre gelebte Tradition steht vor Neuausrichtung im familiären ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric stärkt US-Präsenz auf dem 36. Space Symposium
VRMandat.com goes Crypto: Die führende Schweizer digitale Matchmaking-Plattform für Verwaltungsratsmitglieder implementiert ...
DGAP-News: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. stellt Meilensteine für die ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.07.21EQS-News: Nordea Bank Abp: Joanna Koskinen appointed employee representative
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten