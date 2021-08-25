EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Issuance of Additional Tier 1 conversion notes by Nordea



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

25 August 2021 at 00:15 EET



Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") today priced U.S.$1,000,000,000 of its Perpetual Reset Additional Tier 1 Conversion Notes (the "Notes") to be issued under Nordea's Global Medium-Term Note Programme. The Notes constitute Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital and are issued by Nordea to maintain Nordea's strong capital position and to take advantage of favourable market conditions.



The Notes will be issued at an issue price of 100 per cent and have a coupon of 3.750 per cent up to the first reset date on September 1, 2029, after which the coupon is again reset every five years. The Notes are perpetual with a first call date in March 2029. If the CET1 capital ratio of Nordea (on either a solo or a consolidated group level) decreases below 5.125 per cent, the Notes are automatically converted into shares in Nordea. The issuance is part of Nordea's ordinary capital management activities and is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Nordea held on 24 March 2021.



The offering of the Notes, which is fully subscribed, will be settled on 1 September 2021. Nordea will apply to have the Notes admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.



For further information:

Andreas Larsson, Head of Debt Investor Relations, +46 709 70 75 55

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com



The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 00:15 EET on 25 August 2021.



