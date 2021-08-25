checkAd

Šiaulių Bankas Group financial statement for 1H 2021, reviewed by the audit company

AB Šiaulių bankas (hereinafter - the Bank) published unaudited financial statements of the Bank Group for 1H 2021 on 30 July 2021.

On 15 June 2021 it was announced that in order to meet the requirements of MREL, the Bank seeks to raise funds in the capital markets by issuing bonds.

As before issuing bonds in the capital markets a review of the external auditor on the newest consolidated interim financial statements is required, consolidated interim financial statements for 1H 2021 of the Bank Group were reviewed by KPMG. Bank‘s and Group‘s operating results, financial position and cash flows for 1H 2021 has not changed if compared to previously announced unaudited financial statements but according to auditors recommendations disclosures of certain financial statements items were adjusted.

The Management Board of the Bank on 24 August 2021 approved the audit-reviewed financial statements of the Group for 1H 2021 and the Bank publishes them together with the audit company's review report.

Additional information:
Donatas Savickas, CFO
+370 41 595 602, donatas.savickas@sb.lt


Attachment





