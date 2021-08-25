checkAd

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details


ISIN

GB0031420390

Issuer Name

OXFORD TECHNOLOGY 3 VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK


2. Reason for Notification


An acquisition or disposal of voting rights


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name

Shivani Parikh

City of registered office (if applicable)

Coulsdon

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom


4. Details of the shareholder



Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above



City of registered office (if applicable)



Country of registered office (if applicable)





5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.230000 0.000000 7.230000 490347
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  5    5  6785233

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0031420390 490347 0 7.230000 0.000000
Sub Total 8.A 490347 7.230000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
         
Sub Total 8.B1      

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
Sub Total 8.B2      

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
         

10. In case of proxy voting


Name of the proxy holder



The number and % of voting rights held



The date until which the voting rights will be held




11. Additional Information

Voting rights are held via Redmayne Bentley Nominees Limited and Hargreaves Lansdown Nominees Limited.
Previously TR-1 was completed for 5% holdings on 5/12/19.

12. Date of Completion

24-Aug-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Surrey





