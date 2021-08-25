Bavarian Nordic Sees Guidance at Lower End of Previous Range
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 370 million.Q2 EBITDA DKK -9 millionFull-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on the TBE and rabies marketsThus, revenue of …
- (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 370 million.
- Q2 EBITDA DKK -9 million
- Full-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on the TBE and rabies markets
- Thus, revenue of approximately DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA of approximately DKK 100 million and securities, cash and cash equivalents at year-end of approximately DKK 1,400 million are expected
