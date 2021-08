Bavarian Nordic Sees Guidance at Lower End of Previous Range Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 07:57 | 19 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 07:57 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 370 million.Q2 EBITDA DKK -9 millionFull-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on the TBE and rabies marketsThus, revenue of … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 370 million.Q2 EBITDA DKK -9 millionFull-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on the TBE and rabies marketsThus, revenue of … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 370 million.

Q2 EBITDA DKK -9 million

Full-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on the TBE and rabies markets

Thus, revenue of approximately DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA of approximately DKK 100 million and securities, cash and cash equivalents at year-end of approximately DKK 1,400 million are expected Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



