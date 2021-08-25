checkAd

Bavarian Nordic Sees Guidance at Lower End of Previous Range

(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 370 million.Q2 EBITDA DKK -9 millionFull-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on the TBE and rabies marketsThus, revenue of …

  • (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Q2 revenue DKK 370 million.
  • Q2 EBITDA DKK -9 million
  • Full-year guidance maintained at the lower end of the previously guided ranges, due to the continued COVID-19 impact on the TBE and rabies markets
  • Thus, revenue of approximately DKK 1,900 million, EBITDA of approximately DKK 100 million and securities, cash and cash equivalents at year-end of approximately DKK 1,400 million are expected
