Vestas Gets 2 Orders in Poland of Total 50 MW
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has received two orders in Poland totaling 50 MW from the Project Joint Venture between V-Ridium Power Group and KGAL.
- The order is to supply and install turbines at the 15 MW Podlasek and 35 MW Wólka Dobryńska projects in Poland, both targeted for full commissioning by the end of 2022
- Vestas will supply and install seven V110-2.0 MW turbines in 2.2 MW operating mode at Podlasek
- At Wólka Dobryńska, Vestas will supply and install ten V126-3.45 MW turbines
