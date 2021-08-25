checkAd

Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 6 months of 2021

Over 6 months of 2021, Grigeo AB group (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipėda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investicijų valdymas UAB achieved the consolidate sales turnover of EUR 73.7 million. It is by EUR 8.8 million more than over 6 months of 2020.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 8.6 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 2.3 million more than in the same period in 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 6 months of 2021, increased by EUR 1.2 million and reached EUR 13.5 million.

Over 6 months of 2021, Grigeo AB (hereinafter – the Company) sales amounted to EUR 30.8 million, which is by EUR 1.7 million less than in the same period in 2020.

Over the reporting period, the Company earned EUR 4.4 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 0.1 million more than in the same period in 2020.

The Company's EBITDA reached EUR 5.1 million and, if compared with the same period in 2020, decreased by EUR 2.0 million.

The following table summarizes 6-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR million Group Company
2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change
Revenue 73.7 64.9 13.5% 30.8 32.5 -5.0%
EBITDA 13.5 12.3 10.2% 5.1 7.1 -27.5%
Profit before tax (EBT) 8.6 6.3 36.0% 4.4 4.3 2.6%

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 6 months of 2021 (see attachments).

