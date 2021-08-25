checkAd

Financial calendar

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 08:25  |  33   |   |   

        

Company Announcement No 11/2021

 Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 70 10 78 79
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
25 August 2021  

Dear Sirs

Financial calendar

In 2021 and 2022 the Group’s preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:

- Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2021
27 October 2021

- Announcement of the 2021 Financial Statements
2 March 2022

- Interim Report – Q1 2022
4 May 2022

- Interim Report – First Half 2022
24 August 2022

- Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2022
2 November 2022

The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.30am on the dates listed above. The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at sydbank.dk and sydbank.com immediately following their release.

Annual General Meeting 24 March 2022

Business to be transacted at the Bank’s AGM must have been received by the Bank in writing no later than on 9 February 2022.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Financial calendar          Company Announcement No 11/2021Peberlyk 46200 Aabenraa, DenmarkTel +45 70 10 78 79Fax +45 74 37 35 36Sydbank A/SCVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraasydbank.dk25 August 2021  Dear Sirs Financial calendar In 2021 and 2022 the Group’s preliminary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine Which Can Be Distributed by Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) as US Anticipates Considerable Uptick in Vaccination Rates, as Stated in 8K Filing 06/15/21
Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...