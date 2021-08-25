Financial calendar

In 2021 and 2022 the Group’s preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:

- Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2021

27 October 2021

- Announcement of the 2021 Financial Statements

2 March 2022

- Interim Report – Q1 2022

4 May 2022

- Interim Report – First Half 2022

24 August 2022

- Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2022

2 November 2022

The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.30am on the dates listed above. The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at sydbank.dk and sydbank.com immediately following their release.

Annual General Meeting 24 March 2022

Business to be transacted at the Bank’s AGM must have been received by the Bank in writing no later than on 9 February 2022.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S

Attachment