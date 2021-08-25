checkAd

Sydbank’s Interim Report – First Half 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 08:26  |  43   |   |   

Company Announcement No 12/2021
25 August 2021

Sydbank’s Interim Report – First Half 2021

Earnings up by 20%

1H 2021 – highlights

  • Profit of DKK 645m equals a return on equity of 10.4% p.a. after tax.
  • Core income of DKK 2,193m is 20% higher compared to the same period in 2020.
  • Costs (core earnings) are 16% higher compared to the same period in 2020 and constitute DKK 1,647m.
  • Impairment charges for loans and advances represent an income of DKK 206m compared with an expense of DKK 42m in the same period in 2020.
  • Bank loans and advances constitute DKK 61.4bn – an increase of DKK 1.2bn in 1H 2021.
  • Total credit intermediation amounts to DKK 168.9bn – an increase of DKK 3.3bn in 1H 2021.
  • The CET1 ratio has declined by 1.1 percentage points compared to year-end 2020 and constitutes 17.7% excluding profit for the period.

We are undertaking a number of initiatives to strengthen:

  • Sydbank’s position – Denmark’s corporate bank – significant increase in awareness
  • our earnings – via new terms and conditions for corporate deposits
  • our customer focus – via a change in Sydbank’s organisation
  • our engine room – we will simplify processes for Sydbank’s advisers.

Denmark’s corporate bank – significant increase in awareness
Our targeted efforts to raise the awareness of Sydbank’s strengths and competences in the corporate area have produced measurable results:

  • A significant increase in awareness
  • Many positive responses to the campaign
  • Influx of new customers
  • Increased business volume with existing customers.

The next stage of the campaign will focus on value creation and specific customer benefits. Sydbank – Denmark’s corporate bank.

Adjusted terms and conditions for corporate deposits
Sydbank’s deposit surplus set a new record at 30 June 2021. We will adjust the interest rate of corporate clients’ deposit accounts from minus 0.75% to minus 0.95%, which is in line with developments in the marketplace.

Change in Sydbank’s organisation
Sydbank will strengthen its position in the Private Banking and Retail Client segments. As a result the division Retail Clients & Private Banking will be split into 2 divisions. Consequently we will have a division for each of the customer segments: Corporate, Private Banking and Retail. This aims to clarify more fully the Bank’s competences, strengths and value propositions for the individual customer.
In addition customer-facing areas will be anchored more firmly within the Group Executive Management. This will ensure greater customer focus throughout the Bank – starting at the Group Executive Management level.

We will simplify processes for Sydbank’s advisers
We will continue to strengthen the Bank’s engine room. Digitization and automation of tasks will be further accelerated via the introduction of a new portal concerning the handling of retail client cases. We work continuously to deliver faster and improve quality, to create easier and simpler processes for our employees and to build a more cost effective engine room to the benefit of the Bank’s shareholders.
CEO Karen Frøsig comments on Sydbank’s 1H result:

  • An earnings growth of 20% is strong and is the result of measures implemented, including the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank which accounts for half of the growth in earnings.

Board chairman Lars Mikkelgaard-Jensen on Sydbank’s capital position:

  • We acted very responsibly by cancelling the announced dividend distribution to our shareholders last year. I hope and expect that the authorities will allow the cancelled distribution to be effected later this year.

Outlook for 2021

  • Growth is projected in the Danish economy in 2021 and is expected to exceed the negative growth in 2020.
  • Total income is expected to rise sharply as a result of the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank and measures implemented as regards deposits and fees.
  • Costs (core earnings) are projected to increase as a result of the acquisition of Alm. Brand Bank.
  • Impairment charges for 2021 are forecast to represent a net reversal in the region of DKK 250m.
  • Non-recurring costs are expected to be in the range of DKK 100-150m. The item consists of costs related to “A stronger bank”, costs to establish a bank/insurance partnership as well as costs related to the integration of Alm. Brand Bank.
  • Profit after tax is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,150-1,350m.
  • The outlook is subject to uncertainty and depends among other things on financial market developments and macroeconomic factors.

Additional information
Jørn Adam Møller, Deputy Group Chief Executive, tel +45 74 37 20 30
Louise Lillelund Degn-Ovesen, Executive Vice President, tel +45 61 20 48 04

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sydbank’s Interim Report – First Half 2021 Company Announcement No 12/202125 August 2021 Sydbank’s Interim Report – First Half 2021 Earnings up by 20% 1H 2021 – highlights Profit of DKK 645m equals a return on equity of 10.4% p.a. after tax.Core income of DKK 2,193m is 20% higher …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine Which Can Be Distributed by Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) as US Anticipates Considerable Uptick in Vaccination Rates, as Stated in 8K Filing 06/15/21
Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...