Sydbank H1 Total Income, Pretax Profit Top Estimates; Cuts Corporate Rate to -0.95%
(PLX AI) – Sydbank half year net income DKK 645 million.Half year CET 1 capital ratio 17.7%H1 total income DKK 2,334 million vs. estimate DKK 2,318 millionH1 pretax profit DKK 825 million vs. estimate DKK 803 millionSydbank’s deposit surplus set a …
(PLX AI) – Sydbank half year net income DKK 645 million.Half year CET 1 capital ratio 17.7%H1 total income DKK 2,334 million vs. estimate DKK 2,318 millionH1 pretax profit DKK 825 million vs. estimate DKK 803 millionSydbank’s deposit surplus set a …
- (PLX AI) – Sydbank half year net income DKK 645 million.
- Half year CET 1 capital ratio 17.7%
- H1 total income DKK 2,334 million vs. estimate DKK 2,318 million
- H1 pretax profit DKK 825 million vs. estimate DKK 803 million
- Sydbank’s deposit surplus set a new record at 30 June 2021
- Says will adjust the interest rate of corporate clients’ deposit accounts from minus 0.75% to minus 0.95%, which is in line with developments in the marketplace
- Sydbank non-recurring costs are expected to be in the range of DKK 100-150 million for 2021
- NOTE: Sydbank raised outlook FY net income to DKK 1,150-1,350 million vs previously DKK 850-1,150 million on July 9 amid net reversals of impairments
Sydbank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare