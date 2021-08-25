checkAd

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group Plc

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 08:40  |  30   |   |   

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc
(b)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Good Energy Group plc
(c)        Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec is Joint advisor to Good Energy Group plc
d)        Date dealing undertaken:

24th August 2021
(e)        Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? No

 

2.        DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales

 Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received

(pence)

 Lowest price per unit paid/received

(pence)


Ordinary Shares

Purchases

3,401

324.4

324.24


Ordinary Shares

Sales

3,696

327.4

327.4

 

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

 

Class of relevant security Product description

e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/

short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit
         

 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group Plc FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)   PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY   1.        KEY INFORMATION   (a)        Name of exempt principal trader: Investec Bank plc …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine Which Can Be Distributed by Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) as US Anticipates Considerable Uptick in Vaccination Rates, as Stated in 8K Filing 06/15/21
Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...