checkAd

Kering - Launch of share repurchase program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.08.2021, 08:44  |  38   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE
08.25.2021

LAUNCH OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Kering announces its intention to repurchase up to 2.0% of its share capital over a 24-month period, pursuant to the share repurchase authorization granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on July 6, 2021, provided that this authorization could evolve at the next General Shareholders’ Meeting due to be held in 2022.

Kering reserves the right to interrupt this program at any time, according to market conditions or to the implementation of its investment strategy.

The shares acquired under this program are to be cancelled, except for those which could be allocated to free share grant programs to some employees.

In this context, Kering has signed a share buyback agreement with an investment service provider.

Under this agreement, a first tranche covering a maximum volume of 650,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 0.5% of Kering’s outstanding share capital, may be repurchased. The total consideration of the repurchase program covered by this tranche shall not exceed €650,000,000 (six hundred and fifty million euros) with a price per share that shall not exceed €1,000 (one thousand euros), i.e. the maximum price set by the Shareholders’ General Meeting held on July 6, 2021 in its single resolution. The purchase period provided in the agreement starts on August 25, 2021 and has a maximum duration of 3 (three) months.

The shares acquired under this first tranche are to be cancelled, except for those intended to cover free share grant programs to some employees, the number of which will be determined at the end of the purchase period.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watches: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow’s Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: “Empowering Imagination”. In 2020, Kering had over 38,000 employees and revenue of €13.1 billion.

Contacts

 
Kering – Press
Emilie Gargatte                        +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20                emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud                +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53                marie.demontreynaud@kering.com
 
Kering - Analysts/Investors
Claire Roblet                        +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49                claire.roblet@kering.com
Julien Brosillon                        +33 (0)1 45 64 62 30                julien.brosillon@kering.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kering - Launch of share repurchase program PRESS RELEASE08.25.2021 LAUNCH OF SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM Kering announces its intention to repurchase up to 2.0% of its share capital over a 24-month period, pursuant to the share repurchase authorization granted by the General Shareholders’ …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited announces FY21 Results and implementation of merger with Galaxy Resources
Platinex Acquires Mining Claims in Shining Tree From Trillium Mining Corp Consolidating Former ...
Yamana Gold Repurchases an Additional 1,584,500 Common Shares Under Its Share Repurchase Program ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Significant Progress on Activities at the Back River Gold District
Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Management Changes
WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba ...
ERYTECH Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Eryaspase in Pancreatic Cancer
ALYI Expects To Exceed First Million In EV Ecosystem Revenue Before Year End
FDA Approves First COVID-19 Vaccine Which Can Be Distributed by Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) as US Anticipates Considerable Uptick in Vaccination Rates, as Stated in 8K Filing 06/15/21
Immunocore Announces that U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency accept ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...