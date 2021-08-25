SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS

SalMar has today, 25.08.2021, entered into an agreement to acquire 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS through a combination of share purchase and private placement. Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MAB. The purchase price for the transaction is NOK 665 million.

Chairman of the board of Refsnes Laks, Ivar Refsnes emphasizes that for many years a close and value-creating collaboration has been developed between SalMar and Refsnes. This applies to production, processing and sales in an international market. SalMar's acquisition of a significant ownership interest in the company is a natural continuation of this collaboration. It will strengthen the financial basis for the company with its base in Åfjord municipality. This is a good solution for both parties, says Refsnes.