SalMar Buys 45% Stake in Refsnes Laks for NOK 665 Million
(PLX AI) – SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS for NOK 665 million.Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MABThe …
- (PLX AI) – SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS for NOK 665 million.
- Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MAB
- The transaction gives SalMar further sustainable growth in the immediate vicinity of existing fish farming areas in Central Norway and it will be a good industrial solution that ensures significant synergies and further development of existing activity and operational competence, the company says
- The completion of the transaction is conditional upon that the Norwegian Competition Authorities does not intervene against it
