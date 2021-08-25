checkAd

SalMar Buys 45% Stake in Refsnes Laks for NOK 665 Million

Autor: PLX AI
25.08.2021, 08:46  |  36   |   |   

(PLX AI) – SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS for NOK 665 million.Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MABThe …

  • (PLX AI) – SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS for NOK 665 million.
  • Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MAB
  • The transaction gives SalMar further sustainable growth in the immediate vicinity of existing fish farming areas in Central Norway and it will be a good industrial solution that ensures significant synergies and further development of existing activity and operational competence, the company says
  • The completion of the transaction is conditional upon that the Norwegian Competition Authorities does not intervene against it


