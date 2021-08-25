SalMar Buys 45% Stake in Refsnes Laks for NOK 665 Million Autor: PLX AI | 25.08.2021, 08:46 | 36 | 0 | 0 25.08.2021, 08:46 | (PLX AI) – SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS for NOK 665 million.Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MABThe … (PLX AI) – SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS for NOK 665 million.Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MABThe … (PLX AI) – SalMar aquires 45% ownership in Refsnes Laks AS for NOK 665 million.

Refsnes Laks AS currently has four licenses for production of Atlantic salmon and a time limited viewing license in Central Norway, in total 3,932 tonnes MAB

The transaction gives SalMar further sustainable growth in the immediate vicinity of existing fish farming areas in Central Norway and it will be a good industrial solution that ensures significant synergies and further development of existing activity and operational competence, the company says

The completion of the transaction is conditional upon that the Norwegian Competition Authorities does not intervene against it



